Virus update: Kenosha County VA clinic temporarily closed

According to the press release, veterans who need immediate assistance may call the Telephone Advice Line at 224-610-2920, the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255. If the issue is an emergency, please call 911 or visit the nearest emergency department.

The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center is the nation’s only fully integrated medical facility between the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense. Located in North Chicago, it operates four Naval Station Great Lakes clinics and three community-based outpatient clinics in McHenry and Evanston, Ill. and Kenosha.

Carthage donates food to Shalom Center

Sodexo, the food service provider at Carthage College donated more than 1,600 pounds of food to the Shalom Center in Kenosha. The shelter received a variety of food, including dairy, produce, and bread.

“We donated the food because there is a need out there every day, but especially now in these challenging times,” said Jim Risacher, Sodexo’s Interim General Manager. “Carthage College and Sodexo have always partnered with the community to make every day a better day.”

Carthage Dining has made prior donations and has a long-standing relationship with the Shalom Center. Shalom has a full-service kitchen to make meals for the community.