Virus update: Nonprofits review services available

Here are updates from representatives of Kenosha County non-profit organizations on services available during this time:
Kenosha Community Health Center (KCHC) is excited to advise that our medical providers began using Telehealth services effective the week of April 20.
Our medical providers are available to evaluate patients to determine the appropriate visit: phone, video conference or in-person. Our dental providers are available for dental emergencies including mouth injury (i.e., broken tooth), infection in the mouth, swelling of gums, face or neck, severe tooth pain and bleeding that won’t stop.
Our behavioral health providers are offering video-based appointments. Whether medical, dental or behavioral health, dial our Call Center at 262-656-0044 for an appointment.
We are pleased to announce the opening of Kenosha County COVID-19 Medical Mobile Response Unit operated by KCHC in the parking lot at Gateway Technical College.
This effort is targeted to support testing of our own KCHC patients as well as other members of the community determined to need testing by our public health practitioners. Testing will be by appointment only.
If you think you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, are experiencing symptoms, or feel you need to be tested, call us at 262-925-1325.
— Melissa Kaprelian, business development liaison, Kenosha Community Health Center, Inc. She can be reached at Mkaprelian@kenoshachc.org
United Way COVID-19 response fund
United Way of Kenosha County has established the COVID-19 Response Fund.
It was created to assist local health and human service nonprofits (501C3) working to serve our community’s increased needs and essential services related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 100% of the funds raised will be distributed through a grant process.
To help connect our community with essential needs and resources during this critical time, Kenosha County residents can either dial 2-1-1 or text ‘COVID-19’ to 211-211 to receive updates.
In addition, we developed “Kenosha Community Aid,” a mutual aid forum created in response to COVID-19. The Forum is a place for people living or working in the Kenosha community to connect and communicate—a place where those with extra resources to share during this time of hardship can find others in need of those resources. Community needs can be directly updated by nonprofits themselves.
To learn more about all the above, visit www.kenoshaunitedway.org
— Tara Panasewicz, chief executive officer, United Way of Kenosha County. She can be reached at tpanasewicz@kenoshaunitedway.org
UW-Madison Extension FoodWIse for Kenosha & Racine County
New items on our COVID-19 food resource website that are now available: Spanish versions of the Kenosha and Racine County emergency food lists, a directory of grocery store hours for seniors and those who are immunocompromised, “Healthy eating on a budget—meal planning, shopping, and cooking resources,” and a link to Wisconsin DHS COVID-19 FoodShare updates.
These updates can be found on our website: https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/nutrition-education/
— Nicole Leipski, FoodWIse nutrition educator, Racine/Kenosha, UW-Madison Division of Extension. She can be reached at nicole.leipski@wisc.edu
Society’s Assets programming continues during COVID-19
Society’s Assets remains committed to serving people with disabilities, their families, and the communities they live in during this health crisis. Business is conducted using the telephone and online conferencing when possible. The agency’s healthcare professionals are following best practices to prevent the spread of infection. Society’s Assets can help additional individuals who need assistance with activities of daily living when they recruit family members, roommates, or friends to provide care and be paid. Call toll-free (800) 378-9128 or email info@societysassets.org for information.
The June 18 golf outing fundraising event to benefit disability services is cancelled. COVID-19 made it impossible for supporters to commit at this time.
The agency is hosting weekly virtual sessions to “Take a Breather” (TAB). We welcome anyone with a disability or mental health condition who wants to take a breather from everything going on right now. Come chat with staff, get resources if needed, and spend some time with peers in the same situation. The Kenosha County TAB meeting is on Wednesdays at 11 a.mm, and a meeting for youth (ages 15–25) is on Fridays at 11 a.m. Contact Emily Cadman for meeting details. Call (800) 378-9128 or email ecadman@societysassets.org
The popular GameAble youth event will continue virtually. Staff will host a virtual game session for young adults, ages 14–26, with disabilities or mental health conditions. Join the Zoom session on Thursday, May 21 at 1 p.m. Contact Emily Cadman for details and an invitation. Call (800) 378-9128 or email ecadman@societysassets.org
— Donna Menarek, community outreach coordinator, Society’s Assets, dmenarek@societysassets.org.
Habitat For Humanity continuing builds
Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha is continuing to build homes for low-income individuals.
Although we are unable to welcome volunteers at the sites until Safer at Home is lifted, we would still encourage people interested in getting involved to email info@habitatkenosha.org. Remote volunteer opportunities are available; website and social media, committee involvement, event planning, and more.
Donating to Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha just got easier! You can now simply text the code “HFHK” to 44-321. We appreciate the ongoing support of the community.
— Angela Elliott, executive director, Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha. She can be reached at director@habitatkenosha.org
Hope Council in-person appointments
Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, Inc. is doing in-person appointments for Intoxicated Driver Program (IDP) and other assessments as well as testing of our IDP clients and the community.
We’re maintaining physical distancing and safety measures by doing assessments in the conference room, wearing masks and gloves where necessary, and cleaning after every client is seen.
The office is not fully staffed, so clients must leave phone messages that are returned within 48 hours.
We hope to restart groups in the near future, even by videoconferencing, if necessary.
— Guida Brown, executive director, Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, Inc. She can be reached at guida@hopecouncil.org
Shalom Center
Pantry Hours: Wednesday’s and Friday’s—8:30 a,m—11:30 a.m. (curb side pick up)
Soup Kitchen: All network sites have been suspended. Our main location—4314-39th Ave — is serving a hot meal on the go, seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Donations: Monday—Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (enter Pantry doors off of 43rd Street). After hours or weekends; by appointment only. Call 262-658-1713. Financial donations can be sent to www.shalomcenter.org/donate— Tamarra Coleman, executive director, Shalom Center. She can be reached at colemant@shalomcenter.org
