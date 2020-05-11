Virus update: Nonprofits review services available

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Here are updates from representatives of Kenosha County non-profit organizations on services available during this time:

Kenosha Community Health Center (KCHC) is excited to advise that our medical providers began using Telehealth services effective the week of April 20.

Our medical providers are available to evaluate patients to determine the appropriate visit: phone, video conference or in-person. Our dental providers are available for dental emergencies including mouth injury (i.e., broken tooth), infection in the mouth, swelling of gums, face or neck, severe tooth pain and bleeding that won’t stop.

Our behavioral health providers are offering video-based appointments. Whether medical, dental or behavioral health, dial our Call Center at 262-656-0044 for an appointment.

We are pleased to announce the opening of Kenosha County COVID-19 Medical Mobile Response Unit operated by KCHC in the parking lot at Gateway Technical College.

This effort is targeted to support testing of our own KCHC patients as well as other members of the community determined to need testing by our public health practitioners. Testing will be by appointment only.