Virus update: Online voter registration extended, watch for scams, and more

Be on lookout for scams

Already, a number of distinct scams have emerged during the coronavirus pandemic, and consumer protection experts, including the Federal Trade Commission and Wisconsin State Attorney General Josh Kaul, are warning consumers to beware.

Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Kenosha, sent this list of the more common scam types seen so far:

Undelivered goods—Online sellers will claim to have an in-demand product like cleaning or medical supplies. You place an order but never receive the product. Check out sellers as thoroughly as possible before buying by searching the person or company’s name, phone number and email address; pay by credit card and keep a record of your transactions.

Fake charities—Many of us are looking for ways to be helpful, and scammers are looking for ways to exploit your generosity. Make sure to do your research before giving to any cause or organization.