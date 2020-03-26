Virus update: Online voter registration extended, watch for scams, and more

Online voter registration has been extended to March 30 for the April 7 spring election by order of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin.
The purpose of this extension is to facilitate voting by absentee ballots for those who may no longer wish to, or who are unable to vote in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To register to vote online, visit: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/RegisterToVote.
Citizens will need a current Wisconsin driver license or Wisconsin state ID card; otherwise, they will need to mail in their form. The address, name, date of birth, and driver license number used to register to vote must match the information that the Department of Motor Vehicles has on file. People are able to update their information with the DMV online at: https://wisconsindot.gov.
After citizens register, they may request an absentee ballot by mail.
Carthage donates medical supplies, equipment
Carthage College’s Nursing Department has donated hundreds of medical supplies and equipment to area healthcare facilities amid a critical need for the items during the COVID-19 outbreak, the college said yesterday.
Donations were sent to the Kenosha Visiting Nurses Association, Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers in Milwaukee.
“The nursing department at Carthage has always held a long-standing desire to give back to the community it serves,” says Frank Hicks, director. “It is an honor for us to be able to provide these necessary, needed, and important items to help protect the health care workers of Southeastern Wisconsin.”
Donations included face masks, face masks with face shields, isolation gowns, sterile gloves, and Nitrile gloves, the college said.
City offers property tax payment options
April 30 is the deadline for the second installment of property tax payments for Kenosha residents who opt for the installment plan.
While City Hall remains closed to the public to protect public and employee health during the COVID-19 pandemic, citizens have three options for payment,
Copies of 2019 property taxes bills are available on the City web site: www.kenosha.org.
Here are the ways to pay:
Online: www.kenosha.org using an electronic check ($1 fee) or a debit card or credit card (2.5% fee)
Drop Box: Place your payment in an envelope and drop it into one of the two white drop boxes located on the west side of City Hall. (Do not deposit cash.)
U.S. Mail: Tax payments may be mailed to the City Clerk’s Office at 625 52nd St., Room 105 Kenosha WI 53140.
When using the drop box or paying by mail, include the top portion of the tax bill with payments; or write the address/parcel number on the memo section of a check. Payment dates are recorded based on date paid; date dropped off, or by U.S. postmark.
In order to receive a mailed receipt, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with payment.
Care-A-Van service to offer trips at no fare
Care-A-Van will offer trips to essential destinations at no fare, Kenosha Area Transit has announced.
Care-A-Van provides trips to individuals that are unable to ride the city’s public transit system due to a disabling condition.
Usual protocol requires a reservation be made at least a day in advance. While this is still encouraged, the service is temporarily able to accommodate same day requests.
To request an application of eligibility and to schedule a trip, call Care-A-Van at 262-658-9093. For general questions about transportation, please call Lauren Coffman at 262-605-6615.
Due to reduced ridership resulting from the state’s “Safer at Home” order, KAT will be reduce to hourly service effective Monday until further notice. All routes will continue operating.
Be on lookout for scams
Already, a number of distinct scams have emerged during the coronavirus pandemic, and consumer protection experts, including the Federal Trade Commission and Wisconsin State Attorney General Josh Kaul, are warning consumers to beware.
Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Kenosha, sent this list of the more common scam types seen so far:
Undelivered goods—Online sellers will claim to have an in-demand product like cleaning or medical supplies. You place an order but never receive the product. Check out sellers as thoroughly as possible before buying by searching the person or company’s name, phone number and email address; pay by credit card and keep a record of your transactions.
Fake charities—Many of us are looking for ways to be helpful, and scammers are looking for ways to exploit your generosity. Make sure to do your research before giving to any cause or organization.
Fake emails, texts and phishing—Scammers will use fake emails or texts to get you to share personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers or login IDs and passwords in order to steal your identity. They also use phishing emails, designed to look legitimate, to get access to your computer or network. If you click on a link, they can install ransomware or other programs that can lock you out of your data. Scammers will use familiar company names or pretend to be someone you know. Keep your computer software up to date and use security software as backup. Never click on a link you receive in an email from a company or from someone you may or may not know.
Robocalls—Scammers will use illegal robocalls (disregarding the Do Not Call list) to try to sell anything and everything, including fake Coronavirus “cures” or work-from-home schemes. If you receive one of these calls, simply hang up. The recording may instruct you to press a certain button to be removed from “their list” or speak to a live person; in reality, pressing a button lets the scammers know that the number is active and will likely lead to more robocalls.
Testing scams—Scammers are selling fake at-home test kits or going door-to-door performing fake tests for money. Don’t buy or trust any test that doesn’t come from a known medical professional.
Provider scams—Scammers will contact you posing as doctors or hospitals that have treated a friend or relative for COVID-19 and demanding payment.
If you or someone you know believe that you’ve been the target or victim of an outbreak-related scam, you should:
1) File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, either online (ftc.gov/complaint) or by phone (1-877-382-4357);
2) File a complaint with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, by email (DATCPhotline@wisconsin.gov), phone (800-422-7128) or online (datcp.wi.gov); and/or
3) Contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center by visiting www.IC3.gov.
ice castle 1
ice castle to open
ice castle biz 1.jpg
ice castle 1.jpg
ice castle 2.jpg
ice castle 3.jpg
ice castle 4.jpg
ice castle construction
ice castles 1.jpeg
ice castles 2.jpeg
ice castles 3.jpeg
ice castles 4.jpeg
ice castle demo 1.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle demo 3.jpg
ice castle demo 4.jpg
ice castle demo.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle finale.jpg
ice castle finale 2.jpg
20190222-kn-a-winterphotocontest-koci
Ice castles fire pit area
Ice castle warming hands
Ice castle princesses
Ice castle got ice sign
Ice castle posing
Ice castle big slide
Ice castle Chicago family
Ice castle people walking
icecastle8
icecastle7
icecastle4
icecastle5
icecastle6
icecastle2
icecastle3
icecastle1
ICE1
ice3
ICE2
ice4
Ice Castles selfie
ice castle
castle
ice castle
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.