Virus update: Sanders calls for Wisconsin election delay; Carthage adjusts grading system

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic candidate for president, called on Wisconsin Wednesday to delay the April 7 primary.
Here is his statement:
“People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections. We urge Wisconsin to join them.
“The state should delay Tuesday’s vote, extend early voting and work to move entirely to vote-by-mail. While we wait for a decision, we urge our supporters to vote-by-mail.”
Joe Biden is the front runner in the Democratic race for president, and President Trump is the only Republican candidate on the ballot in Wisconsin.
Carthage adjusts grading system
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carthage College Academic Senate has approved a resolution to change its undergraduate grading system to a system of A/B/C/D/W grades for the 2020 spring semester.
“These motions are a measured and empathetic response to the challenges our students now face,” said Carthage President John Swallow in a news release.
Carthage faculty elected to remove the “F” grade option for the spring semester. Students who are unable to meet a course’s academic standards for credit due to new challenges will now receive a “W,” or “Withdrawal.” While they will not receive credit for the course, the W grade will not negatively affect the student’s overall GPA or financial aid.
“Our students’ lives will be better for it,” Swallow said. “Whether their situation is lack of access to a computer, sufficient internet speed, or reliable cell service, or they’re caring for family members affected by the virus, our students and faculty now have the tools for informed judgments about how to record the evaluations of students this semester.”
In addition, all undergraduate students will now have the ability to change their grade received in any course this semester to a “W” or “S” grade. An S grade (“Satisfactory”) will count for academic credit and satisfy general education and major/minor requirements, but will not affect a student’s GPA.
All changes must be made in consultation with the student’s academic adviser or department head, and students can make the decision at any point until September 23.
Carthage transitioned to remote teaching and learning on March 23, after five weeks of face-to-face classes.
Texas Roadhouse to sell ready-to-grill steaks
Due to grocery store shortages, Texas Roadhouse locations across Wisconsin, including in Kenosha, are selling ready-to-grill steaks directly to the public.
“The decision to sell steaks was based on demand from guests. Restaurants are a vital part of our nation’s food supply and we’re stepping in where we can to help fill the gaps,” says Travis Doster, Texas Roadhouse vice president of communications, said in a news release.
To place an order, guests are encouraged to call the restaurant.
Currently, every Texas Roadhouse location is open daily for curbside to-go service and is offering Family Value Packs, which include a choice of an entrée, a large salad, four side dishes, fresh-baked rolls, and honey cinnamon butter.
Texas Roadhouse has more than 580 locations in 49 states and nine countries. For more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com.
