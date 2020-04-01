Virus update: Sanders calls for Wisconsin election delay; Carthage adjusts grading system

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic candidate for president, called on Wisconsin Wednesday to delay the April 7 primary.

Here is his statement:

“People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections. We urge Wisconsin to join them.

“The state should delay Tuesday’s vote, extend early voting and work to move entirely to vote-by-mail. While we wait for a decision, we urge our supporters to vote-by-mail.”

Joe Biden is the front runner in the Democratic race for president, and President Trump is the only Republican candidate on the ballot in Wisconsin.

Carthage adjusts grading system

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carthage College Academic Senate has approved a resolution to change its undergraduate grading system to a system of A/B/C/D/W grades for the 2020 spring semester.

“These motions are a measured and empathetic response to the challenges our students now face,” said Carthage President John Swallow in a news release.