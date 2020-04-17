Virus update: Signs of the times

Like many birthday celebrations these days, you do the best you can.
As was the case for John Rakow, who recently turned 60 in Kenosha.
How could friends and family celebrate with him?
In a sign of the times, they turned to signs — 60 of them outside his house.
His daughter, Kelsi Rakow, told us about this and shared some photos.
“We surprised him during the quarantine with 60 signs from friends and family from all over in the front yard,” she wrote. “We also did a virtual toast and sign reveal on Zoom to show everyone the surprise when he got home from work.”
Smiles and signs. It’s a 2020 birthday that will be remembered forever.
A tribute to
essential workersThe Reisch family in Kenosha — Tom, Joann, Kayla and Haley— are honoring medical and front-line workers with blue lights at their house at 5800 61st St.
Joann Reisch shared photos and told us: “We have it lit up every morning. We just want to show our support and appreciation not only for the medical heroes but for all the essential workers who commit every day to keep our community running strong.”
Their display certainly stands out.
State senator: ‘Evers has
no plan to reopen state’ State Sen. Van Wangaard, R-Racine said he has been largely silent but sent a statement in response to Gov. Tony Evers’ announcement that he was extending the stay-at-home order until May 26. Here are excerpts:
“ ... “The extension of the Stay at Home order is a symptom of a misguided one-size-fits-all approach by Gov. Evers that the facts on the ground do not support. The Department of Health Services’ own data shows that COVID is a disease centered in metropolitan areas. There are large areas of individual counties and huge parts of the state with zero hospitalizations and no recent infections or spread of the disease. Hospitals and doctor’s offices are not overwhelmed – some are actually laying off staff. Yet, Evers’ is extending the order statewide as if we had Wuhan or New York-level infections.
“The order is killing the economy, destroying people’s lives, and devastating both small and large businesses. There are thousands of actual people who will never recover from the shutdown, far in excess of those who catch COVID-19.
“Worse, the inconsistency in interpreting and enforcing the Stay at Home order is mind-boggling. ... Gov. Evers closed state parks, but left county parks open. He closed boat launches arbitrarily today without any explanation. A stand-alone car wash business must close, but a gas station car wash can stay open. A small business selling plants must close, but a large retailer selling tools or food can keep selling plants. It’s maddening.
“ ... It’s clear that Gov. Evers has no plan to open the state. Gov. Evers needs to show leadership and announce his plans and the date certain her will re-open the state as soon as possible. In the meantime, I will continue to work with my colleagues on a common sense evidence-based approach to restart Wisconsin’s economic engine.”
