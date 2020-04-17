Virus update: Signs of the times

Their display certainly stands out.

State senator: ‘Evers has

no plan to reopen state’ State Sen. Van Wangaard, R-Racine said he has been largely silent but sent a statement in response to Gov. Tony Evers’ announcement that he was extending the stay-at-home order until May 26. Here are excerpts:

“ ... “The extension of the Stay at Home order is a symptom of a misguided one-size-fits-all approach by Gov. Evers that the facts on the ground do not support. The Department of Health Services’ own data shows that COVID is a disease centered in metropolitan areas. There are large areas of individual counties and huge parts of the state with zero hospitalizations and no recent infections or spread of the disease. Hospitals and doctor’s offices are not overwhelmed – some are actually laying off staff. Yet, Evers’ is extending the order statewide as if we had Wuhan or New York-level infections.

“The order is killing the economy, destroying people’s lives, and devastating both small and large businesses. There are thousands of actual people who will never recover from the shutdown, far in excess of those who catch COVID-19.