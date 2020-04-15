Virus update: State roads open to out-of-state travelers; Easter Bunny brings smiles in Kenosha

Officials with the Wisconsin Counties Association and Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent a news release clarifying that state roadways and borders remain open to in-state and out-of-state travelers.
Under Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer-at-Home order, motorists are asked to avoid “non-essential” travel. State Patrol and county sheriff’s departments continue to enforce traffic laws as usual, but are not pulling over vehicles with out-of-state plates or other motorists just to ask about the purpose of their trip, the agencies noted.
“For the Wisconsin State Patrol and county sheriff’s departments, public safety remains the top priority,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “State troopers and sheriff’s deputies are working every day enforcing traffic laws to help ensure safe travel. As always, the emphasis is on public education and voluntary compliance.”
In an April 7 memo to sheriff’s departments and other county government officials, WCA explained that counties do not have the legal authority to ban out-of-state travelers (or second home/seasonal homeowners) from visiting a county during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To help protect citizens during the ongoing health emergency, counties could issue a travel advisory that would discourage visitors at this time should a county have a significant elderly population or limited health care resources,” said WCA Executive Director Mark O’Connell. “The advisory could also ask visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days.”
Easter Bunny in mask sparks smiles, waves
On Easter Sunday, Brent Allen Caputo played an Easter Bunny "in an effort to Give Back to the local Community during this Covid-19 crisis."
Here's what he sent us Tuesday along with photos:
"As I wore a face mask on my costume, as a sign of the times, this Easter Bunny set out to wave to folks at the Kenosha downtown Hospital -- its front line workers and patients -- as well as at apartments, nursing homes and households from the sidewalks outside on Easter Sunday throughout Kenosha.
"Tons of vehicles honked their horns, took video and/pictures from their cell phones in support of the good idea. Many pulled over at a safe distance to express how happy it made them feel to see the Easter Bunny, others thanked me for making them smile during this current covid-19 epidemic time.
"Kids of all ages ran to the windows or screen doors waving endlessly while yelling 'I Love You Easter Bunny!'
"It was as much for me as it was for the community. In times like these where we are apart physically much of the time, it reminds us all that we are together overall.
"The Easter Bunny had the honor of making a couple of unplanned socially distance compliant Easter Basket deliveries along the way.
"In a few instances, the sounds of parents telling their children that the Easter Bunny also wears a mask filled the air.
"It was an honor to play the part of the Easter Bunny to bring a smile back to a community in which I was born and raised in and local small businesses that gave me so much positive influence that made me who I am today."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.