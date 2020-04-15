Virus update: State roads open to out-of-state travelers; Easter Bunny brings smiles in Kenosha

Easter Bunny in mask sparks smiles, waves

On Easter Sunday, Brent Allen Caputo played an Easter Bunny "in an effort to Give Back to the local Community during this Covid-19 crisis."

Here's what he sent us Tuesday along with photos:

"As I wore a face mask on my costume, as a sign of the times, this Easter Bunny set out to wave to folks at the Kenosha downtown Hospital -- its front line workers and patients -- as well as at apartments, nursing homes and households from the sidewalks outside on Easter Sunday throughout Kenosha.

"Tons of vehicles honked their horns, took video and/pictures from their cell phones in support of the good idea. Many pulled over at a safe distance to express how happy it made them feel to see the Easter Bunny, others thanked me for making them smile during this current covid-19 epidemic time.

"Kids of all ages ran to the windows or screen doors waving endlessly while yelling 'I Love You Easter Bunny!'

"It was as much for me as it was for the community. In times like these where we are apart physically much of the time, it reminds us all that we are together overall.