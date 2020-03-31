Virus update: Steil introduces bill to rescind $25 million for Kennedy Center in CARES Act_

Congressman Bryan Steil has introduced a bill to rescind the $25 million in funding for the Kennedy Center included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Steil’s bill has 13 cosponsors, including Republican Whip Steve Scalise.
“Families and workers are struggling to pay rent, pay their mortgage, and buy groceries. Americans need relief and assistance now which is why I supported the CARES Act. However, some in Washington felt it was important to spend $25 million of taxpayer dollars on the Kennedy Center when there are obviously bigger needs right now. This is frivolous spending in the midst of a national emergency,” said Steil, R-District 1.
“Coronavirus requires a serious and targeted response. Some of my colleagues refused to allow a clean bill to move forward. The Kennedy Center spending should have never made it into the final CARES Act. We must correct this mistake,
Republican Whip Scalise said, “I want to thank Rep. Bryan Steil for his leadership in filing a bill to return the Kennedy Center’s abused earmark, and send a clear message — if an organization is receiving assistance from the federal government, we expect them to take care of their workers.
“As we take further Congressional action to fight the Coronavirus’ devastating impact on families and our economy, I call on Speaker Pelosi to finally put the American people, not special interests, first.” Scalise said.
Evers launches statewide COVID-19 initiative
In an effort to get more personal protective equipment into the hands of the medical professionals, Gov. Tony Evers last week launched a new statewide COVID-19 initiative.
The initiative encourages businesses or individuals with more than 50 pieces of gowns, masks, gloves and the like to either donate or sell those items back to the state; those with 50 or fewer are asked to donate those items to a local health organization.
“It is absolutely imperative that our health care workers and first responders have the equipment they need to stay safe and healthy as they care for our communities,” Evers said in a news release.
“As we face a global shortage of PPE and are competing with other states to acquire limited resources, I am calling on companies, schools and other organizations that may have unused protective equipment sitting in their facilities to make those materials available to those who need it most.
“The state appreciates any donations, but we are also prepared to pay a fair market value for large quantities of this equipment that are offered.”
Individuals or businesses can visit https://covid19suplies.wi.gov/donations if they have the necessary items. From there, the State Emergency Operations Center will distribute those items to the communities that need them the most.
The release also states that first responders and other non-medical organizations should communicate their PPE needs to their county, which will then forward those requests to the SEOC for fulfillment.
In addition to supplies received from the national stockpile, Wisconsin also has requested assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to the release.
Wirch applauds businesses helping first responders
Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Kenosha, sent a news release thanking businesses that are helping healthcare personnel, law enforcement, fire fighters, paramedics and more who are out there fighting the coronavirus on a daily basis.
Wirch said, “A number of businesses are recognizing the tremendous sacrifice that these people are making and have offered discounts or other benefits to them as a way to say, “Thank you”.
He noted the following:
Starbucks is giving frontline healthcare workers, which they say includes police, fire and paramedics, as well as doctors, nurses, hospital staff and researchers, a free full tall brewed coffee until May 3.
Dollar General is offering a 10% discount to medical personnel, first responders and activated members of the National Guard.
Crocs is giving a free pair of their shoes to healthcare workers. (Crocs.com)
Uber is providing free transportation for frontline healthcare workers to and from patients’ homes, as well as between health facilities.
KFC is offering free delivery through Grub Hub until April 26.
AirBnB is offering free or subsidized housing to healthcare professionals, emergency workers and relief personnel.
Wirch said the list is growing every day. For more information and updates related to the COVID-19 crisis, you can visit http://legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/22/wirch.
State awards transportation services grants
The Wisconsin Employment and Transportation Assistance Program awarded grants totaling $1,748,581 to 11 non-profit organizations providing employment transportation services to low income workers in 51 counties throughout the state.
Among the recipients is the Kenosha Achievement Center, $52,650, according to the WisDOT news release.
“Lack of transportation can be an enormous barrier to people looking for work,” Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “This program helps to connect people to jobs –- especially in counties without public transportation.”
WETAP combines state funds from Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Department of Workforce Development, with federal funds, into one coordinated program to assist transportation-provider groups in all parts of the state to address transportation needs for low income workers.
Eligible applicants for WETAP funding are non-profit agencies, local governmental agencies and operators of public transit services within Wisconsin.
Transportation services made possible through WETAP include zero interest vehicle repair and loan programs, vanpool programs, mobility manager positions and operating projects. Operating projects are 50 percent funded and capital projects are 80 percent funded.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.