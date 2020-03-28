Virus update: Transit continues west of I-94; village issues flushing reminders

“Importantly, the CARES Act includes yet another fix to the to the poorly drafted Medicaid language included in the second coronavirus emergency response legislation. It is vital that we get this language right so states like Wisconsin have the federal assistance to ensure health care is available to our most vulnerable populations.

“However, at times, this bill leaves much to be desired. There is unnecessary spending throughout the bill, including $25 million for a Washington, D.C. theater.

“We cannot let the perfect be the enemy of the good. I will continue working with my colleagues to address this crisis.”

Village issues flushing reminders

The Village of Paddock Lake and other communities are cautioning residents about using common alternatives like wet wipes, paper towels, facial tissue and cloth wipes as substitutes for bathroom toilet paper.

While these products are often labeled as “flushable,” they do not degrade in water like toilet paper and can and do plug sanitary sewer laterals, building drains and sewer collection system mains when flushed down toilets.