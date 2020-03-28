Virus update: Transit continues west of I-94; village issues flushing reminders

Western Kenosha County Transit is continuing to offer door-to-door and regular fixed-route public transit to county residents west of Interstate 94.
During Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order, riders needing to make essential trips are encouraged to request door-to-door service instead of the fixed route.
The following temporary changes are in effect:
- Fare for door-to-door service is $2, the same as the regular route.
- Same day trip requests will be honored, if possible. Reservations still encouraged.
- Service may be extended to destinations in neighboring Wisconsin counties, based on availability. This may include essential trips to Milwaukee.
Service hours are Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
To schedule your trip, call Western Kenosha County Transit at 1-888-203-3498. For questions regarding transportation, call Lauren Coffman at 262-605-6615.
Parkside college donates medical equipment
The UW-Parkside College of Natural and Health Sciences donated personal protective equipment to Emergency Operations Centers in Kenosha and Racine counties, the college announced Friday.
“Because we are moving all classes online for the remainder of the semester, that reduced our need for PPE in the labs,” said Emmanuel Otu, dean of the college. “These items can be used best in the community where we have shortages and need.”
The College of Natural and Health Sciences donated approximately 50 Tyvek disposable lab coats, 20 N95 filtering face-piece respirators, 7,000 vinyl disposable gloves, and 10,000 nitrile disposable gloves. The donation was split between the Emergency Operations Centers in each county. The EOCs identified the greatest needs with emergency responders.
Steil supports relief effort in floor speech
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil spoke on the House floor Friday on the importance of supporting families and workers struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The House passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act by voice vote.
Steil, R-District 1, made these remarks:
“Americans’ health and American jobs are being attacked by an invisible virus. Congress cannot stand idly by while Americans are suffering.
“While the CARES Act is far from perfect, it provides relief. This bill provides free coronavirus testing for Americans and ensures those on the front lines—our doctors, nurses, and health professionals—have the supplies they need.
Additionally, the CARES Act protects the paychecks of people working at places like restaurants and hotels and provides assistance to workers who may lose their job due to coronavirus.
“Importantly, the CARES Act includes yet another fix to the to the poorly drafted Medicaid language included in the second coronavirus emergency response legislation. It is vital that we get this language right so states like Wisconsin have the federal assistance to ensure health care is available to our most vulnerable populations.
“However, at times, this bill leaves much to be desired. There is unnecessary spending throughout the bill, including $25 million for a Washington, D.C. theater.
“We cannot let the perfect be the enemy of the good. I will continue working with my colleagues to address this crisis.”
Village issues flushing reminders
The Village of Paddock Lake and other communities are cautioning residents about using common alternatives like wet wipes, paper towels, facial tissue and cloth wipes as substitutes for bathroom toilet paper.
While these products are often labeled as “flushable,” they do not degrade in water like toilet paper and can and do plug sanitary sewer laterals, building drains and sewer collection system mains when flushed down toilets.
In 2019, Village Sanitary Sewer District employees removed several tons of these nondegradable wipes, paper towels and personal hygiene products from the sanitary sewer collection system, costing system users money.
Obstructions and clogs that occur in private sanitary sewer laterals or within residents building drains become the responsibility of the property owner, the village said. During the state's safer-at-home order, it is unlikely that plumbers and drain cleaners will be receptive to freeing clogged sewer pipes.
To avoid future sanitary sewer clogs and backups, all residents and users of the sanitary sewer system are reminded to throw wipes, paper towels, tissue and personal hygiene products in the trash.
The village listed these items as never to be flushed down the toilet
- Baby wipes or cleaning wipes
- Tampons and sanitary products • Condoms
- Paper towels
- Tissues
- Dental floss
- Cotton balls and swabs
- Cat litter
- Prescription and over the counter medicines
- Cigarette butts
- Food waste grease and oils
- Cloth
- Paper
Concerned about COVID-19?
