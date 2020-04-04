Virus update: Western transit to pick up at the door; 350 in Guard ready to help

Western Kenosha County Transit, a public bus service, will shift to door-to-door service starting Monday. Current fixed routes will be temporarily suspended to adhere to Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer-at-Home order.
Residents west of I-94 may utilize the door-to-door service for any essential trips. The fare is $2 one way.
Residents may call to schedule a ride at 1-888-203-3498. Passengers are encouraged to call one day in advance, but same day trips may be accepted based on availability.
For assistance with transportation needs call Lauren Coffman, mobility manager for Kenosha County and the City of Kenosha, at 605-6615.
Steil pushes aid to religious organizations
Congressman Bryan Steil, R-District 1, has urged Jovita Carranza, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, to ensure religious organizations and religious nonprofits are eligible for SBA loans to pay workers, rent, and utilities.
Steil was joined in the effort by 39 colleagues.
“Religious organizations and religious nonprofits provide important services to our communities. They also employ many workers who are feeling the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,.” Steil said.
“We must protect these workers and their jobs. The Small Business Administration must immediately make clear that religious organizations and religious nonprofits have the same access to federal assistance programs as any other small business. I will continue working with the Trump Administration to make this right.”
Lauren McCormack, executive director of government affairs for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said the loans are “an essential lifeline to help faith-based organizations to stay afloat and continue serving those in need during this crisis.”
As many as 340 Guard members to help
As many as 350 Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have been activated to be prepared for missions in support of the state’s response to COVID-19, the guard reported
Its dual mission includes focusing on the safety of the nation as well as the safety of individuals who Soldiers and Airmen call colleagues, neighbors, and friends.
“The National Guard is making a positive impact on the community due to the humanitarian nature of the mission itself,” said Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Steffens, a platoon sergeant with Medford’s 273rd Engineer Company. “Being Guard Soldiers from the state of Wisconsin, we are always ready, and we are always willing.”
The Wisconsin National Guard does not only consist of students, but of familiar faces that work a variety of jobs throughout the state including firefighters, paramedics, TSA personnel, pharmaceutical technicians and teachers.
“As soldiers don protective gear or practice safety precautions while training to potentially interact with individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19, it’s important for the people of Wisconsin to remember who is underneath the suit, behind the mask, and in the uniform. Neighbors who love the Green Bay Packers, know 32 degrees is not cold, live for a Friday fish fry and who are serving to make their home a safer place,” the guard said.
Social Security beneficiary benefit protection set
The Department of the Treasury (Treasury) announced on April 1 that Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file an abbreviated tax return to receive an economic impact payment. The IRS will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 to generate $1,200 economic impact payments to Social Security beneficiaries who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019.
Treasury, not Social Security, will make automatic payments to Social Security beneficiaries. Beneficiaries will receive these payments by direct deposit or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their Social Security benefits.
For updates from the IRS, visit www.irs.gov/coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
