Virus update: Western transit to pick up at the door; 350 in Guard ready to help

Lauren McCormack, executive director of government affairs for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said the loans are “an essential lifeline to help faith-based organizations to stay afloat and continue serving those in need during this crisis.”

As many as 340 Guard members to help

As many as 350 Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have been activated to be prepared for missions in support of the state’s response to COVID-19, the guard reported

Its dual mission includes focusing on the safety of the nation as well as the safety of individuals who Soldiers and Airmen call colleagues, neighbors, and friends.

“The National Guard is making a positive impact on the community due to the humanitarian nature of the mission itself,” said Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Steffens, a platoon sergeant with Medford’s 273rd Engineer Company. “Being Guard Soldiers from the state of Wisconsin, we are always ready, and we are always willing.”

The Wisconsin National Guard does not only consist of students, but of familiar faces that work a variety of jobs throughout the state including firefighters, paramedics, TSA personnel, pharmaceutical technicians and teachers.