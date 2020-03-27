Virus update: YMCA to open limited child care, Gateway donates equipment, and more

The Kenosha YMCA, while temporarily closed to members, plans to offer limited childcare to first responders, medical professionals, government officials and essential employees who continue their work during the governor's safer-at-home order.
The YMCA announced this week that child care will begin Monday.
Gov. Tony Evers' order lists essential businesses including grocery stores and food production, pharmacies, health care, utilities, shipping, banking, other governmental services, law enforcement, child care for essential employees, and emergency personnel.
Child care will be held at the Kenosha YMCA, 7101 53rd St., from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays starting Monday. Children ages 3 to 12 are welcome.
Rates are $30 a day, with financial assistance available.
Breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner will be provided.
For more information, contact the Kenosha YMCA Youth and Family office at youthandfamily@kenoshaymca.org.
Care will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis with limited space. The YMCA said it will comply with the 1:9 ratio, routine wellness checks of staff and children, and abide by CDC recommended guidelines for sanitation.
Gateway donates equipment to facilities
Gateway Technical College has donated personal protective healthcare equipment, or PPE, from its Allied Health and Emergency Medical Services programs to area healthcare facilities and emergency medical services agencies which find themselves short of the items as they grapple with the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We appreciate the clinical site healthcare providers’ dedication to Gateway and its students, and we are doing what we can to help them protect our healthcare workers at the bedside who are running short on gowns and masks,” said Vicki Hulback, dean of Gateway’s School of Health. “These supplies are needed to decrease their risk of exposure to COVID-19.”
Gateway’s Allied Health and EMS programs hold classes on the Kenosha Campus, Elkhorn Campus, Racine Campus and in Burlington at the HERO Center. Gowns, masks, gloves, goggles and shields were donated to the Kenosha Fire Department, Froedtert South, Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Aurora Kenosha, Brookside Care Center and Vista Healthcare.
At Gateway, PPE is used by students to train for careers in health care, veterinary science and EMS.
“Everyone is short of this equipment now, and I felt we need to be involved and help EMTs, paramedics and local fire departments,” said Tim Williamson, director of Gateway’s EMS programs. “We do have some equipment that we use for learning purposes, but the community need is much greater because of the pandemic. That need supersedes our need for that equipment right now.”
City outlines absentee voting process
The Kenosha City Clerk’s office is receiving assistance from employees from the Museum, Library and Public Works departments to respond to the high volume of requests for absentee ballots.
To receive an absentee ballot for the April 7 election ballot by mail, visit myvote.wi.gov, or contact elections@kenosha.org, or send request to City Clerk, 625 52nd Street, Kenosha, WI 53140. Include a copy of acceptable photo ID.
The deadline to request a ballot is April 2 by 4:30 p.m. For indefinitely confined and military voters the deadline is April 3 by 5 p.m., the city said.
All voted ballots must be in the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on election day. The city recommended that people drop their ballot off in the white drop box on Eighth Avenue near the driveway of the visitor parking lot, or the white drop box near the west entrance of City Hall, 625 52nd St. The city cautions that ballots should not be dropped off at polling places on election day.
Ballots also can be sent via U.S. mail or shipped via other delivery methods (FedEx, etc.) to the City Clerk’s office, 625 52nd St., Room 105, Kenosha WI 53140. People are reminded to allow enough time for delivery if they mail their ballot.
Signs posted in city parks
The city Parks Division has posted signs, alerting citizens that playground equipment and basketball courts are off limits at all city parks.
The public is still able to walk, jog and ride bicycles in city parks. The governor’s order allows for people to still go outside for exercise, the city said..
