Virus update: YMCA to open limited child care, Gateway donates equipment, and more

Gateway Technical College has donated personal protective healthcare equipment, or PPE, from its Allied Health and Emergency Medical Services programs to area healthcare facilities and emergency medical services agencies which find themselves short of the items as they grapple with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We appreciate the clinical site healthcare providers’ dedication to Gateway and its students, and we are doing what we can to help them protect our healthcare workers at the bedside who are running short on gowns and masks,” said Vicki Hulback, dean of Gateway’s School of Health. “These supplies are needed to decrease their risk of exposure to COVID-19.”

Gateway’s Allied Health and EMS programs hold classes on the Kenosha Campus, Elkhorn Campus, Racine Campus and in Burlington at the HERO Center. Gowns, masks, gloves, goggles and shields were donated to the Kenosha Fire Department, Froedtert South, Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Aurora Kenosha, Brookside Care Center and Vista Healthcare.

At Gateway, PPE is used by students to train for careers in health care, veterinary science and EMS.