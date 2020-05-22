Virus updates: Border War Beer Fest called off this year

Food for Neighbors and Paw Away Hunger have raised over $2 million to date, with donations in 2019 of nearly $240,000. One hundred percent of all donations to these programs stay in the communities where they were collected. Currently in Wisconsin, 40 food pantries and 30 Wisconsin animal organizations benefit from the two programs.

“Small donations can add up to a huge impact, and these organizations need our help more than ever during these difficult times,” said Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods.

To find out more about ways that Festival Foods supports the communities it serves, visit the Festival Foods Community Involvement webpage.

Versiti plans Healthcare Heroes Tribute drive

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, which serves Kenosha County, has scheduled a Healthcare Heroes Tribute Blood Drive for Thursda , at the Zoofari Conference Center at the Milwaukee County Zoo. The event, at 9715 W. Bluemound Rd., will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 6pm.