Virus updates: Border War Beer Fest called off this year

Another Kenosha summer festival has been cancelled due to concerns about crowds gathering during the coronavirus pandemic
Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha and BrewFest Partners have announced the the Border War Beer FEst, originally scheduled for Aug. 1, has been cancelled.
“Due to the health recommendations on avoiding large gatherings, we feel that we cannot offer event-goers a quality or safe festival experience,” Kate Kleiva, director of special events and marketing for the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, said in a prepared release. “We appreciate your interest and past support of the event. We look forward to returning in the future.”
Festival Foods announces program to assist food pantries
Festival Foods has announced it will match up to $25,000 of funds donated to its Food for Neighbors and Paw Away Hunger programs through June 30.
The grocer began Food for Neighbors in 2004, followed in 2008 by the addition of Paw Away Hunger to help animal organizations in the state. Both programs offer shoppers a chance to purchase $5 or $10 donations, which are provided to area nonprofits in need that have partnered with Festival Foods.
Festival Foods also announced it’s added the ability for guests to give online to Food for Neighbors and Paw Away Hunger through Click N Go, Festival Foods’ online shopping program. Both in-store and online donations will count toward the match.
Food for Neighbors and Paw Away Hunger have raised over $2 million to date, with donations in 2019 of nearly $240,000. One hundred percent of all donations to these programs stay in the communities where they were collected. Currently in Wisconsin, 40 food pantries and 30 Wisconsin animal organizations benefit from the two programs.
“Small donations can add up to a huge impact, and these organizations need our help more than ever during these difficult times,” said Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods.
To find out more about ways that Festival Foods supports the communities it serves, visit the Festival Foods Community Involvement webpage.
Versiti plans Healthcare Heroes Tribute drive
Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, which serves Kenosha County, has scheduled a Healthcare Heroes Tribute Blood Drive for Thursda , at the Zoofari Conference Center at the Milwaukee County Zoo. The event, at 9715 W. Bluemound Rd., will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 6pm.
“The physicians, nurses, and every medical professional who worked tirelessly and sacrificed during this pandemic, saving countless lives, deserve a show of gratitude,” said Versiti CEO Chris Miskel. “So we’re asking the community to join us in paying tribute through the gesture of blood donation. I personally extend my deepest thanks to Versiti’s hospital partners — Children’s Wisconsin, Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin, Advocate Aurora Healthcare, Ascension Wisconsin, ProHealth and Zablocki VA Medical Center – these are tremendous organizations with extraordinary individuals. Let’s thank them together on May 28.”
Local hospital representatives and medical professionals will be present to accept donor thank you cards. Versiti hopes to welcome more than 350 blood donors at the drive.
To continue to ensure donor safety, Versiti employees will wear cloth face coverings, as will donors, when in a Versiti facility. Donors are asked to bring a face covering.
Social distancing is also being practiced at all donation centers and community blood drives, and the temperature of all potential blood donors is being taken, as well as that of staff members. In addition, Versiti has implemented increased cleaning and disinfecting procedures in all donor centers and community blood drives.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-877-BE-A-HERO or at versiti.org/Wisconsin. Appointments are strongly encouraged. With coronavirus safety precautions in place, walk-ins could experience wait times.
