Visions of wildlife more than art

But Tostrud, 58, says his artistic approach differs from Pollard’s.

“George would fix people’s teeth or take 20 pounds off in their portraits,” Tostrud said. “He was really very good at making people look attractive.

“And people like that. But animals don’t care. And that’s one of the reasons I got away from doing people portraits. You give me a photograph of an animal and I’ll draw exactly what I see. I’m very much into realism.”

‘Make people believe it’s real’

Tostrud uses photos as well as his imagination to create many of his pieces.

“I like to use photos as research for my art so I know I’m capturing the anatomy and gesture of the animal to make him look as real as possible,” he said. “But I also have artistic license to do whatever I like — whatever I’ve envisioned in my mind...I try to capture a moment in the animal’s life and make people believe it’s real.”

The hardest aspect of accomplishing that is rendering the image lifelike and three-dimensional on a two-dimensional plane, he said.

The subject’s eyes are crucial to the success of a piece.