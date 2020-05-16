Visions of wildlife more than art

Indoors, Jim Tostrud creates art.
Outdoors, he stalks his aesthetic prey.
For Tostrud, art and the outdoors are intertwined.
Tostrud is an avid hunter and angler as well as an accomplished artist whose works focus on wildlife.
One of his pieces was chosen recently as the image for the 2020 Wisconsin Inland Trout Stamp. It’s a state-required permit for fishermen seeking to catch that species on inland lakes.
It’s the third time Tostrud has been selected for such an honor.
Started out young
Tostrud, who hosted a local cable-TV public-access show called “Wildlife Visions” for 24 years, began both his art and his hunting pursuits as a youngster.
“My mother encouraged me in art and my grandfather taught me how to hunt and fish,” he said.
A Kenosha native and Bradford High School graduate, Tostrud fashions pencil drawings and paintings — portraits, really — of game animals such as deer, elk, turkeys and pheasants as well as many fish species.
His paintings are hand-brushed acrylics, but over the last few years he also has used an airbrush and colored pencils to achieve a highly detailed, photo-realistic look.
Tostrud holds a bachelor’s degree in art from Viterbo University in La Crosse. He worked in construction for a Racine firm for two decades after college.
But he never stopped hunting, fishing and creating and selling related artwork.
“I’ve had my art business — called Wildlife Visions — for over 30 years,” he said. “In the winters, when I wasn’t working construction, I’d sharpen my pencils and my skills to become a better artist.”
Many of his pieces are based on his own experiences as a hunter and fisherman.
“For example, I shot a really giant eight-point whitetail deer in Iowa this winter, and I did a painting based on the deer I harvested,” he said.
Other wildlife artwork he creates is commissioned.
Befriended Pollard
A longtime charter-boat fishing guide on Lake Geneva and Lake Delavan in Walworth County, Tostrud — as a high-school student — befriended the late, nationally known portrait artist George Pollard, also a Kenosha resident.
Pollard became a sort of mentor to Tostrud, offering artistic pointers.
“People would give George pictures of people to paint, and often I do exactly the same thing with animals,” Tostrud said. “Someone will harvest a deer, for example, and I’ll bring it back to life on canvas based on the trophy picture.”
But Tostrud, 58, says his artistic approach differs from Pollard’s.
“George would fix people’s teeth or take 20 pounds off in their portraits,” Tostrud said. “He was really very good at making people look attractive.
“And people like that. But animals don’t care. And that’s one of the reasons I got away from doing people portraits. You give me a photograph of an animal and I’ll draw exactly what I see. I’m very much into realism.”
‘Make people believe it’s real’
Tostrud uses photos as well as his imagination to create many of his pieces.
“I like to use photos as research for my art so I know I’m capturing the anatomy and gesture of the animal to make him look as real as possible,” he said. “But I also have artistic license to do whatever I like — whatever I’ve envisioned in my mind...I try to capture a moment in the animal’s life and make people believe it’s real.”
The hardest aspect of accomplishing that is rendering the image lifelike and three-dimensional on a two-dimensional plane, he said.
The subject’s eyes are crucial to the success of a piece.
“If you can do the eyes of an animal — or a person — you can bring them to life, because their life is in their eyes.”
Hunting vs. fishing
Tostrud favors fishing over hunting.
“I’ve fished all over the country, as well as on Lake Michigan and all the mud-puddle lakes in Kenosha County, like Camp and Silver lakes,” he said.
“But when I’m guiding on Lake Geneva and Lake Delavan, we catch everything — including bass, trout, panfish, walleye and muskies. I’m a multi-species guide.”
He has hunted everything from bears to elk to ducks and geese, with whitetail deer and turkeys being his game of choice.
All are potential subjects for his art.
Respectful of nature
What’s it feel like to kill the very animals you draw and paint?
“That’s actually a great question,” he said. “Sometimes it’s bittersweet, but by the same token it’s also very rewarding because I hunt to feed my family and myself. I was raised on the saying that if you don’t grill it, you don’t kill it.
“And I’m very selective. I’m not greedy when it comes to harvesting animals. I really push for catch-and-release when it comes to fishing, but you can’t kill-and-release when it comes to hunting.”
He has become an able chef in preparing what he shoots and reels in.
“I’m a pretty good wild game cook,” he said. “I cook all kinds of fish and turkeys and whitetails.”
He says he has a deep respect for nature.
“I love the outdoors, and I feel that I’m a steward of it,” he said. “I take wildlife very seriously. I hunt and fish, but you have to take care of them, too, so we have them for the future.”
And for the canvas.
