Visiting Scholar in Residence series in Kenosha postponed
Visiting Scholar in Residence series in Kenosha postponed

  • Updated
25914_Eric_Law.rev.1576160236.jpg

Dr. Eric Law will lead a series of sessions at Carthage College, Beth Hillel Temple, First United Methodist Church, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church and the Albanian Mosque.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

"Building Bridges Now," the Interfaith Scholar-in-Residence program with Dr. Eric Law, scheduled for March 19-12, has been cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. 

The program, which was to take place a various Kenosha houses of worship and at Carthage College, will be rescheduled for November or in March of 2021.   

Participating sites for the series were to include Carthage College, Beth Hillel Temple, First United Methodist Church, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church and the Albanian Mosque.

If You Go

The Rev. Dr. Eric Law of the Kaleidoscope Institute will bring his Building Bridges Now program to Kenosha. The program is free and open to the public.

The schedule:

March 19 at 7 p.m.

Carthage College - Todd Wehr Center — Jockey AB

“Difficult Conversations in Polarized Times”

March 20 at 7 p.m.

American Albanian Islamic Center of Wisconsin

“Immigration and Race”

March 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Beth Hillel

“Gun Violence, Fear and Faith”

11 a.m., Worship (optional) followed by light lunch

March 21 at 6 p.m.

St. Matthew’s Episcopal

“Us & Them: Myths Debunked”

6 p.m., light dinner

March 22 at 10:30 a.m.

First United Methodist Church

“Christian Privilege”

For more information please visit: carthage.edu/faith/interfaith-scholar-residence/

