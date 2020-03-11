Visiting Scholar in Residence series in Kenosha postponed

"Building Bridges Now," the Interfaith Scholar-in-Residence program with Dr. Eric Law, scheduled for March 19-12, has been cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

The program, which was to take place a various Kenosha houses of worship and at Carthage College, will be rescheduled for November or in March of 2021.

Participating sites for the series were to include Carthage College, Beth Hillel Temple, First United Methodist Church, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church and the Albanian Mosque.

