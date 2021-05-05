Visitors Bureau celebrates anniversary with name, logo change — Visit Kenosha

To celebrate its 35th anniversary this year, the Kenosha Area Tourism Corporation — more commonly known as the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau — has two big changes in store.
Not only is the organization changing its name, it’s going to unveil a new logo as well.
Already known as “Visit Kenosha” on its social media platforms, that’s the new identity the organization will transition to in the coming weeks, it was announced Tuesday.
The organization will remain legally known as Kenosha Area Tourism Corporation.
“The timing seemed right to change our brand name now,” said Dennis DuChene, president of Kenosha Area Tourism Corporation. “It also aligns our brand name with our social media channels. The new name, logo, and website design marks a new chapter in our organization’s strong history.
“We have been Kenosha’s official travel resource since 1986. This change is a nice way to simplify and communicate our organization’s mission.”
The Kenosha-based marketing firm Equity Creative has updated the current logo to reflect the name change. The new logo will be unveiled in conjunction with a new website design to be released later this month.
Visitors to the website will notice a return to a blue that is “more in harmony with our morning skies and lakefront location, as well as the addition of Wisconsin,” a release from the organization states.
New features planned for the promotion group’s website site include dedicated areas for meeting planners, group tours, sports events and celebration planners.
The announcement coincides with the organization’s 35th anniversary as well as National Travel and Tourism Week, which this year runs through Saturday. The theme for 2021 is “Power of Travel,” and the focus is on the industry’s role in bringing back vibrant communities, restoring the U.S. economy, rebuilding the workforce and reconnecting America, the release states.
For more on National Travel and Tourism Week, go online to www.ustravel.org.