Visitors Bureau celebrates anniversary with name, logo change — Visit Kenosha

To celebrate its 35th anniversary this year, the Kenosha Area Tourism Corporation — more commonly known as the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau — has two big changes in store.

Not only is the organization changing its name, it’s going to unveil a new logo as well.

Already known as “Visit Kenosha” on its social media platforms, that’s the new identity the organization will transition to in the coming weeks, it was announced Tuesday.

The organization will remain legally known as Kenosha Area Tourism Corporation.

“The timing seemed right to change our brand name now,” said Dennis DuChene, president of Kenosha Area Tourism Corporation. “It also aligns our brand name with our social media channels. The new name, logo, and website design marks a new chapter in our organization’s strong history.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have been Kenosha’s official travel resource since 1986. This change is a nice way to simplify and communicate our organization’s mission.”

The Kenosha-based marketing firm Equity Creative has updated the current logo to reflect the name change. The new logo will be unveiled in conjunction with a new website design to be released later this month.