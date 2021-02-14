Visitors Bureau names photo contest winners

The Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has selected the winners of its 2020 Picture Your Kenosha Photo Contest.

The first place photo was submitted by Rachel Buck of Minooka, Ill. Her husband took the photo of her on Simmons Island Beach. The title of the photo is “Welcome to My Happy Place.”

The second place photo was taken by Harold Bretzlauf of Kenosha. It’s taken at night with the Southport Light Station shining beside the water.

The third place photo was taken by Kathy Brand of Kenosha of a bicyclist taking a break next to the lake.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The photos can be seen on the KACVB’s website http://visitkenosha.com/offers/photo-contest.

Each winner was awarded a dining gift certificate, courtesy of Mason’s Eatery & Pub, Sazzy B, and Twisted Cuisine. The KACVB expressed its appreciation to all of the entrants for participating, and to the restaurant sponsors.

New contest opens

The photo contest continues in 2021. Each photo submitted has the chance to be used on KACVB’s website, as well as in the Kenosha Area Visitors Guide and other marketing, to promote the Kenosha Area as a fun and exciting place for out-of-town visitors.