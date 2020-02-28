Vocation: A call to live in service to the community

When we were children many of us were asked “what do you want to be when you grow up?

The child quickly responds, “a fireman” or “an astronaut!” It is an important question for helping a child to begin formulating their place in the world. We may have asked ourselves, “What do I want to be remembered for?” These questions go to the heart of vocation.

No child ever says, “I want to be an addict” or “I want to be a convicted felon.” Adults do not aspire to this, either. Yet it has to be admitted that things happen and sometimes, life does not go as planned. When we intentionally redirect our life situations we must reassess and again the question of vocation, what do I do and why, will surface.

We are then confronted with the difficulties of facing our broken dreams. We come back to the place where we must look at our gifts, our desires, and our resources. We look inside and assess our fortitude to pursue a vision of what we could be. This reassessment takes time and thought. Although we have the desire, the emotional make-up, and a base set of aptitudes that are part of our general predispositions, we still need to decide if we have the courage and persistence to pursue the new possibilities.

