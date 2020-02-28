Vocation: A call to live in service to the community

When we were children many of us were asked “what do you want to be when you grow up?
The child quickly responds, “a fireman” or “an astronaut!” It is an important question for helping a child to begin formulating their place in the world. We may have asked ourselves, “What do I want to be remembered for?” These questions go to the heart of vocation.
No child ever says, “I want to be an addict” or “I want to be a convicted felon.” Adults do not aspire to this, either. Yet it has to be admitted that things happen and sometimes, life does not go as planned. When we intentionally redirect our life situations we must reassess and again the question of vocation, what do I do and why, will surface.
We are then confronted with the difficulties of facing our broken dreams. We come back to the place where we must look at our gifts, our desires, and our resources. We look inside and assess our fortitude to pursue a vision of what we could be. This reassessment takes time and thought. Although we have the desire, the emotional make-up, and a base set of aptitudes that are part of our general predispositions, we still need to decide if we have the courage and persistence to pursue the new possibilities.
Psychotherapis, Carl Jung proposes that what we are alone has power. This truth can be the engine for change! In his book on vocation, Martin Luther says that we are to serve our neighbors, the actual human beings whom God brings into our lives as we carry out our daily callings.
We can do this whether we work in a factory or in a social service agency. Vocation is not only about fulfilling personal dreams but about the greater good of the communities in which we live. We all have this general call on our lives. It is a core characteristic of vocation.
This true for all of us but it is especially true for people returning from prison. Broken dreams, broken promises, broken relationships and a rupture in community trust all have to be negotiated to create a path back to restoration.
Author David Brooks, in his book, The Second Mountain, observes that, “the summons to vocation is a very holy thing. It feels mystical, like a calling from deep to deep. But then the messy way it happens in actual lives doesn’t feel holy at all; just confusing and screwed up.” There is often a period of drift as we sort things out.
At Kenosha Vocational Ministry, we encourage our people to find a mentor, have patience, persevere, and dare to dream! This is the rudder on our ship that takes us out of our drift and towards our true vocation.
James Schatzman is with the Kenosha Vocational Ministry.
