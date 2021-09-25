Volunteer ombudsmen needed in Kenosha County

Volunteer ombudsmen are needed in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine and Sheboygan counties.

These individuals serve as advocates for seniors in long term care by making weekly, unannounced visits to an assigned nursing home in the area. They help build trusting relationships that allow the residents of the nursing home to feel at ease in sharing concerns and identifying ideas that would bring them more comfort and greater quality to their lives.

To apply to become a member of the Board on Aging and Long Term Care Volunteer Ombudsman for the State of Wisconsin you must successfully complete a caregiver background check and attend initial training being in November.

Call 1-800-815-0015 or email BOALTC@Wisconsin.gov to request more information. Ask for Sheryl and she will assist with the screening process and reserve a spot for the November class.

