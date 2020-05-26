Volunteers make more than 12,000 cloth masks for community

A group of Kenosha area volunteers have made and donated more than 12,000 cloth masks for people in the community.
The Kenosha Cares Stitchers — a group of about 60 people who volunteered through a Facebook community group called Kenosha Cares — met recently outside organizer Holly Tuttle-Barthuly’s home to celebrate their achievement.
The group has been sewing masks that have been donated to essential workers and healthcare workers in the area. The masks have gone to local hospitals, to clinics, to public safety workers and to social service organizations.
Last week, Tuttle-Barthuly said, the group has been contacted asking for help to provide masks for employees who are returning to work at local businesses.
The group was an offshoot of the Facebook group Kenosha Cares, which was launched in March by Brent Towle.
“I was talking to a couple of other people on Facebook and they were complaining about people getting all upset” about the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Towle thought they would feel better if they did something positive.
The Facebook group was created as an online forum for people to share ideas and resources aimed at helping essential workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic, Towle said. It quickly grew to about 5,800 members.
“It just kind of exploded,” he said.
When it became clear that cloth masks were a need in the community, Towle reached out to Tuttle-Barthuly to see if she would organize a sewing group.
“I don’t sew,” Tuttle-Barthuly said.
But she’s a good organizer, and has worked with group members to distribute materials, to get donated fabric and to collect masks from the sewers.
Marge Gunhus said she was working with the disaster relief volunteer team at Journey Church when she learned about the Kenosha Cares Stitchers. She said she decided to join up with the group, and urge church volunteers to do so as well, so they wouldn’t be duplicating efforts.
About 20 members of the church joined up.
“Kenosha Cares is awesome,” she said. “Working together we can accomplish a lot.”
Towle said the group has worked to keep political differences out as partisan battles over the COVID-19 response heated up. Anyone who brings up politics in the group is asked to knock it off.
Gail Foreman, a retired nurse, said the helpful outlook is something she loves about the group.
“I was lamenting that I wasn’t doing something constructive” when the pandemic began, Foreman said. She is a member of a group called Women in Motion that does dance performances to raise money for charities or as outreach at events and community facilities. They have been unable to meet during the pandemic, she said.
“This was just such a wonderful opportunity to be able to do something positive,” Foreman said.
Even though she doesn’t sew, she’s been able to help by preparing fabric for the stitchers.
“I’m so grateful that my mother taught me to be a good ironer,” she said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.