Volunteers make more than 12,000 cloth masks for community

“It just kind of exploded,” he said.

When it became clear that cloth masks were a need in the community, Towle reached out to Tuttle-Barthuly to see if she would organize a sewing group.

“I don’t sew,” Tuttle-Barthuly said.

But she’s a good organizer, and has worked with group members to distribute materials, to get donated fabric and to collect masks from the sewers.

Marge Gunhus said she was working with the disaster relief volunteer team at Journey Church when she learned about the Kenosha Cares Stitchers. She said she decided to join up with the group, and urge church volunteers to do so as well, so they wouldn’t be duplicating efforts.

About 20 members of the church joined up.

“Kenosha Cares is awesome,” she said. “Working together we can accomplish a lot.”

Towle said the group has worked to keep political differences out as partisan battles over the COVID-19 response heated up. Anyone who brings up politics in the group is asked to knock it off.

Gail Foreman, a retired nurse, said the helpful outlook is something she loves about the group.