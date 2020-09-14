Volunteers sought for KUSD standing committees

×
The Kenosha Unified School District is seeking volunteers to serve on its Audit/Budget/Finance, Curriculum and Program, Personnel, and Planning and Facilities committees.
Interested parties should have a background related to the committee they wish to serve on and a desire to share their professional expertise with the district, according to the KUSD news release.
Prospective committee members must live in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie or Somers and submit a letter of intent citing qualifications and reasons they wish to serve. Committee members will serve a one-year term and will be required to attend the quarterly meetings, which are slated for Oct. 13, 2020, Feb. 9, 2021, April 13, 2021, and June 8, 2021.
Interested parties should mail letters of intent to the Educational Support Center, ATTN: Stacy Busby, 3600 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53144, no later than Friday, Sept. 25. They also may be faxed to 262-359-7672, emailed to
sbusby@kusd.edu, or dropped off at the Educational Support Center between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
