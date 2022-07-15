Volunteers sought to serve on Kenosha Unified School District committees

The Kenosha Unified School District is seeking volunteers to serve on its Audit/Budget/Finance, Curriculum/Program, Personnel, and Planning/Facilities committees.

Interested parties should have a background related to the committee on which they wish to serve and a desire to share their professional expertise with the district.

Prospective committee members must live in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie or Somers and submit a letter of intent citing qualifications and reasons they wish to serve. Selected members will serve a one-year term and will be required to attend the quarterly meetings, which are slated for 5 p.m. or later on Oct. 11, 2022, Feb. 14, 2023, April 11, 2023, and June 13, 2023.

Interested parties should mail letters of intent to the Educational Support Center, ATTN: Stacy Stephens, 3600 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53144, no later than Friday, Aug. 5. They also may be faxed to 262-359-7672, emailed to srstephe@kusd.edu, or dropped off at the Educational Support Center between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For additional information, please call 262-359-6320 or visit www.kusd.edu/sites/default/files/document-library/english/8850.pdf.