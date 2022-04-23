Volunteers unite to help clean up Uptown neighborhood in Kenosha on Saturday

While it was officially Earth Day on Friday, the message also got through to the volunteers helping to keep the community clean on Saturday.

Dozens of volunteers participated in the second 2022 Uptown neighborhood clean-up event organized by Uptown Kenosha Inc. on Saturday.

The event, which is held monthly, was sponsored on Saturday by 1Hope, My Sister’s House, the Kenosha Police Department and Building Our Future.

Students in third grade at Brass Elementary School secured a $150 grant from UW-Extension and United Way, which was used for cleaning supplies that were handed out to volunteers at the event.

The Uptown community clean-up monthly event is in its second year. The next schedule clean-up for the neighborhood will begin at Kindermusik, 6603 28th Ave., on Saturday, May 28.

