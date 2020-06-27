Vonco Products steps up to help healthcare industry during COVID-19

When the healthcare industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, a Kenosha County company stepped up.
The industry needed a manufacturer to develop a quick and large volume of medical specimen bags and protection equipment for doctors, nurses and technicians who were charged with the treatment of coronavirus patients.
Vonco Products, a manufacturer of medical protection and transport supplies, heard the call and ramped up production of its trademark 95 kPa medical bag, specially designed for the transport of blood, urine and body specimens.
The Trevor-based company has contracts and arrangements with distributors around the globe.
“We’ve adapted to meet the critical needs of the frontline nurses, doctors and first responders, the true heroes during this pandemic,” said Kyle Pollock, the company’s human resources supervisor.
In addition to bags to safely contain coronavirus samples for testing evaluation, the healthcare industry needed disposable gowns and gloves, sanitizer holders and other safety equipment.
The need sparked Vonco to create new product lines for gowns, gloves, sanitizer holders and related products.
Demand for protective equipment grew each month. And Vonco ramped up production, said Pollock
“We continued operations,” he said. “We never closed during this COVID-19 pandemic.”
Since it relocated to Kenosha County, it has been in a growth mode with the mission of developing new products to meet the needs of its core customers.
Each month, production and sales have outperformed the previous month, Pollock said.
“Demand has grown continuously. Our production and need for more workers have grown too,” he said.
Vonco now wants to expand beyond its current 120 employees.
“Due to the tremendous demand for our products during the COVID -19 pandemic, we have grown by 57% in direct labor since March 20th, and we anticipate that number to continue to increase,” said Pollock.
Moreover, Vonco projects a 23% sales growth this year, a time when other companies are struggling to maintain solvency.
To accommodate production demand, Vonco is hosting a virtual hiring event on June 24 from 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 5 p.m. to fill several key jobs related to the personal protective equipment.
The company hopes to hire another 20 to 30 people. Vonco. It operates with three shifts.
Interested applicants can view open positions and register for a virtual interview at https://bit.ly/VoncoHIRE. Applicants should have a resume. They can a 15-minute time slot to interview Zoom online platform.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
new mask
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.