Vonco Products steps up to help healthcare industry during COVID-19

“We continued operations,” he said. “We never closed during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

Since it relocated to Kenosha County, it has been in a growth mode with the mission of developing new products to meet the needs of its core customers.

Each month, production and sales have outperformed the previous month, Pollock said.

“Demand has grown continuously. Our production and need for more workers have grown too,” he said.

Vonco now wants to expand beyond its current 120 employees.

“Due to the tremendous demand for our products during the COVID -19 pandemic, we have grown by 57% in direct labor since March 20th, and we anticipate that number to continue to increase,” said Pollock.

Moreover, Vonco projects a 23% sales growth this year, a time when other companies are struggling to maintain solvency.

To accommodate production demand, Vonco is hosting a virtual hiring event on June 24 from 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 5 p.m. to fill several key jobs related to the personal protective equipment.

The company hopes to hire another 20 to 30 people. Vonco. It operates with three shifts.