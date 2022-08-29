Vonco walk/run for American Heart Association at UW-Parkside a success

More than 100 people ventured to the UW-Parkside campus Saturday morning to raise money to support the American Heart Association while also continuing to spread the importance of overall heart health.

Officials involved with the 5K run and support walk, sponsored by Vonco Products of Trevor, applauded the event’s success.

Vonco had more than 50 employees and families participate in the support walk that followed the 5k run, and the event raised $3,410.12 for the AHA. Other participants came from within the community and the UW-Parkside men’s and women’s cross country teams.

“We are thrilled with the turnout supporting the critical work AHA does for living heart-healthy lives and advancing heart disease research,” Vonco President Keith Smith said. “I am overjoyed to collaborate with UW-Parkside in the local effort to acknowledge the importance of heart health and raise awareness about heart disease with other local businesses, our employees and their families.”

Milwaukee American Heart Association Executive Director Katie Connolly, who spoke to the participants prior to the support walk, thanked Vonco and UW-Parkside for its efforts in putting together the event.

“We’re very thankful to everyone from Vonco, UW-Parkside and all the other participants who came out on a beautiful Saturday morning to help support the mission of the American Heart Association,” Connolly said. “It’s always so satisfying to see members of the community come together to help such an important cause.”

Parkside Assistant Athletic Director Jake Sutter said the university was pleased to partner with Vonco for the event.

“Parkside Athletics was incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Vonco Products and the American Heart Association to host the Parkside Classic 5K/AHA Walk at the Wayne Dennehl National Cross Country Course,” Sutter said. “With the support of many, we were able to assist in spreading awareness for the American Heart Association, and we look forward to hosting this event in the years to come.”

Vonco hosted a similar event for its employees a year ago at Lake Andrea in the Village of Pleasant Prairie, but Smith said he wanted the company to branch out a bit this year. Vonco also has participated in the AHA’s Heart and Stroke Walk in Milwaukee and has plans to be there for the 2022 event Sept. 24 as well, Smith said.

Heart disease runs in Smith’s family, which makes the message and the work of the AHA even more important to him on a personal level, he said.

“I remember growing up enjoying jump rope for heart in grade school and as an adult this is way to continue to support the American Heart Association,” he said. “Fortunately, advances in health care have improved and saved my father and brother’s lives. I understand there is a hereditary element to heart disease, but I also want to be an example of giving back to advancing our knowledge of the disease and making healthy choices in what we put in our bodies, how we exercise and how we manage recovery.

“The AHA stands for all these things, so it’s in great alignment with how I want to give back to the greater good.”

Heart disease remains the top cause of death in the United States, according to 2019 data provided by the American Heart Association. CHD accounted for about 12.6% of deaths in the United States in 2018, which led to 360,900 deaths.

Vonco began its 60-year history as a custom equipment and packaging pioneer and originally was located in Lake Villa, Ill. Equipment requests now have shifted to designing and manufacturing customized packaging and components. Its headquarters are in Trevor, along with additional locations in Batavia and Geneva, Ill.