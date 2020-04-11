'Vote for Our Future" contest open to county sixth-graders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Kenosha Education Association, in collaboration with a number of local union organizations, is sponsoring a creative contest for sixth-grade students in Kenosha County.

The contest, named “Vote For Our Future,” is intended to create an opportunity for sixth-graders to reflect on the upcoming fall election and topics that are important to them.

It offers a creative way to engage in conversations and share their thoughts with parents, grandparents, and other adults in their lives they look up to.

Those cosponsoring the contest include UAW Local 72 Retirees, UAW CAP, UAW Local 72, Kenosha AFL-CIO, Kenosha Building & Construction Trades, AFSCME Local 990, Painters Local 934, Firefighters Local 414, Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons Local 599, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 118, and Bricklayers Local 4.

“With school closures, we hope this contest can serve as an opportunity for students to engage in a fun, creative project,” KEA Executive Director Kendra Koeppen-Mulwana said.

“We want students to recognize that they have tremendous influence to make a positive impact on their school and community, and hope this can serve as a way for them to creatively express their thoughts and ideas about issues that are important to them.”