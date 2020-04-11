'Vote for Our Future" contest open to county sixth-graders

The Kenosha Education Association, in collaboration with a number of local union organizations, is sponsoring a creative contest for sixth-grade students in Kenosha County.
The contest, named “Vote For Our Future,” is intended to create an opportunity for sixth-graders to reflect on the upcoming fall election and topics that are important to them.
It offers a creative way to engage in conversations and share their thoughts with parents, grandparents, and other adults in their lives they look up to.
Those cosponsoring the contest include UAW Local 72 Retirees, UAW CAP, UAW Local 72, Kenosha AFL-CIO, Kenosha Building & Construction Trades, AFSCME Local 990, Painters Local 934, Firefighters Local 414, Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons Local 599, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 118, and Bricklayers Local 4.
“With school closures, we hope this contest can serve as an opportunity for students to engage in a fun, creative project,” KEA Executive Director Kendra Koeppen-Mulwana said.
“We want students to recognize that they have tremendous influence to make a positive impact on their school and community, and hope this can serve as a way for them to creatively express their thoughts and ideas about issues that are important to them.”
Students may write an essay, make a sign, create a video, draw a cartoon, or write a poem about topics that may include, but are not limited to: education, school safety, bullying and racism, the environment, technology, health and wellness, or any other topic they feel strongly about.
Prizes for the winners in each category will be $200 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place. A panel of Kenosha educators will serve as judges.
All submissions are due by May 31. Submission requirements can be found online athttp://bit.ly/Vote4OurFuture.
The contest is not affiliated with any candidate or political party. Businesses or organizations interested in cosponsoring or donating to the contest should contact Koeppen-Mulwana at the Kenosha Education Association by email at koeppenK@WEAC.org.
