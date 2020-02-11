Vote set on Lilly Lake project

WHEATLAND — The Lilly Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District will ask members at a special meeting Feb. 29 to authorize the district to borrow up to $150,000, plus financing costs, to fund a project to alleviate high lake levels.
The meeting is set for 10:30 a.m. at the St. Alphonsus Community Center, 6211 344th Ave., adjacent to the church.
The financial impact is estimated to be $50 per $100,000 of assessed property value annually for five years. The owner of a property valued at $300,000 would pay $150 per year for five years.
The project involves constructing a non-adjustable concrete outlet at a drainage easement on the southeast side of the lake and two underground storm sewers to convey water under 80th Street into a marsh.
Engineer Len Roecker said a variety of solutions were explored after high lake levels affected shorelines and resulted in lengthy slow-no-wake regulations last summer. Lake district membership voted to spend $20,000 on the water relief study.
The chosen project was the preferred of three options identified in the study. The other two options also called for construction of a concrete outlet, but used a swale and a culvert to divert water rather than an underground storm sewer.
According to the report, a buried storm sewer would most likely be preferred by the permitting agencies. All three projects would require permits from Kenosha County, the state Department of Natural Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers.
Once the system is installed, Roecker said the lake will return to a normal level in a week to 10 days after a rain event.
Absentee voting is not an option. Lake district members must be present to cast a vote.