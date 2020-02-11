Vote set on Lilly Lake project

WHEATLAND — The Lilly Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District will ask members at a special meeting Feb. 29 to authorize the district to borrow up to $150,000, plus financing costs, to fund a project to alleviate high lake levels.

The meeting is set for 10:30 a.m. at the St. Alphonsus Community Center, 6211 344th Ave., adjacent to the church.

The financial impact is estimated to be $50 per $100,000 of assessed property value annually for five years. The owner of a property valued at $300,000 would pay $150 per year for five years.

The project involves constructing a non-adjustable concrete outlet at a drainage easement on the southeast side of the lake and two underground storm sewers to convey water under 80th Street into a marsh.

Engineer Len Roecker said a variety of solutions were explored after high lake levels affected shorelines and resulted in lengthy slow-no-wake regulations last summer. Lake district membership voted to spend $20,000 on the water relief study.

The chosen project was the preferred of three options identified in the study. The other two options also called for construction of a concrete outlet, but used a swale and a culvert to divert water rather than an underground storm sewer.