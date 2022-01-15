Voter registration, absentee ballot request deadlines approaching for Feb. 15 spring primary

Voter registration deadlines and the early, in-person absentee voting period are both quickly approaching for the Feb. 15 primary election.

The primary will narrow the field of candidates in several races in Kenosha County. Based on the number of candidates who filed to run for office, a primary election was triggered in the Kenosha County Executive, Kenosha City Council District 6 (Wards 7-10), County Board Supervisor District 16 (Wards 1-5 in Pleasant Prairie) and Bristol School Board races.

Voter registration

The deadline to register to vote by mail or online for the Spring Primary is Jan. 26. After that date, electors must register in person in the municipal clerk’s office (through Feb. 11) or at the polling location.

Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said residents who have moved, but who live in the same municipality, need to re-register using their new address with the municipal clerk.

Visit myvote.wi.gov to register to vote or update voter registration, view a sample ballot, request an absentee ballot, locate your polling place and view in-person absentee voting locations.

Absentee ballots

On Jan. 25, municipal clerks will send absentee ballots to electors with a valid request on file for the spring primary. However, electors can still request an absentee ballot by mail, through an online portal, and via email or fax through 5 p.m. Feb. 10.

Bachochin said electors must be registered to vote to receive an absentee ballot and urges voters to make their absentee ballot request as soon as possible through myvote.wi.gov or from their respective municipal clerk.

Returning ballots

Bachochin said municipal clerks will include instructions for completing statements on the outside of the absentee ballot return envelope.

“The ballot cannot be cast unless it includes these three things: voter signature, witness signature, and the witness’ full address,” Bachochin said.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends those who plan to return the ballot by mail to do so at least one week before it is due. Ballots must be received by respective municipal clerks before 8 p.m. Feb. 15 to be counted.

Electors can track the progress of their absentee ballot on myvote.wi.gov. All absentee ballots must be recorded in WisVote by the municipal clerk.

A Thursday court decision, if not appealed, will eliminate the use of absentee ballot drop boxes.

“When the Wisconsin Election Commission receives the written decision and reviews it, they will be able to provide guidance to the clerks,” Bachochin said. “Pleasant Prairie had already decided not to use the drop box at their Village Hall for the spring elections.”

In-person absentee voting

Electors may choose to vote early during the in-person absentee ballot period Feb. 1 to Feb. 11. The days and hours for Wisconsin in-person absentee ballot voting is set by each municipality.

Bachochin said voters should contact their municipal clerk for the days and hours in-person absentee voting will be offered. No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.

Photo identification

Photo identification is required to vote at the polls or by absentee ballot. Those who do not have a Wisconsin drivers’ license or state ID can obtain a free ID for voting purposes from the Division of Motor Vehicles.

Check bringit.wi.gov for samples of acceptable photo IDs or for additional information.

