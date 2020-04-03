Voters have until 5 p.m. today to request ballot online

A federal judge on Thursday declined to postpone Wisconsin’s presidential primary over the health threat from the new coronavirus, but he ordered that extra time be given for absentee voting.

The judge extended the deadline for voters to request ballots by a day to 5 p.m. today, Friday, April 3. Residents can request ballots at myvote.wi.gov.

Voters requesting online must select to receive ballots from the full 2020 calendar year, the Kenosha County clerk's office said. Since the original deadline has passed, the clerk noted, April 7 will not show up as a selection.

Voters also can request a ballot by emailing elections@kenosha.org, or sending a request to City Clerk, 625 52nd St. Kenosha, WI 53140. Include a copy of acceptable photo ID.

In addition, the deadline for voters to get absentee ballots to local clerks had been 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7 — Election Day — but the judge’s order shifted that to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13.

The city recommends that people drop their ballot off in the white drop box on Eighth Avenue near the driveway of the visitor parking lot, or the white drop box near the west entrance of City Hall, 625 52nd St.

Ballots also can be sent to the City Clerk’s office, 625 52nd St., Room 105, Kenosha WI 53140.

“Contrary to the view of at least a dozen other states, as well as the consensus of medical experts across the country as to the gathering of large groups of people,” Judge William Conley wrote, “the State of Wisconsin appears determined to proceed with an in-person election on April 7, 2020.”