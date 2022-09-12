 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAST BALLOTS BY WEDNESDAY

Voting deadline Wednesday in Best of Kenosha County contest

Best of Kenosha County 2022 logo

The deadline to vote for your favorite for this year’s Best of Kenosha County contest is Wednesday.

Votes can be cast for the top five businesses nominated by the public earlier this year through midnight on Wednesday night. Individuals will be able to vote once per day for their favorite businesses that are on the ballot.

Readers may notice that some categories have more than five businesses. When there is a tie for the final spot, we include all the businesses that tied in the initial voting round.

To place your vote visit https://kenoshanews.secondstreetapp.com/Best-of-Kenosha-2022/

After the voting round, we will tally the votes and announce the winners. That will occur near the end of October in our annual Best of Kenosha County section.

For our team, it is always fun to walk into a local establishment and see our awards proudly displayed on front doors, vestibules and in waiting areas. Our annual Winner’s publication becomes a coffee table piece for our readers to reference when they are in search of a great restaurant or in need of a professional service.

Anyone who votes 100 times will be entered to win a drawing for a $250 gift card. We will purchase the gift card at a local business of your choice. The key word there is local. Through this program, we are celebrating the businesses in our communities and we want to provide a gift card to one of our local establishments.

We are looking forward to our readers voting for their favorite businesses. It is time to make your voice heard.

