Vukotich named director of UW-Parkside Center for Research in Innovation and Smart Cities

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has announced the hiring of Dr. George Vukotich as founding director of the Center for Research in Innovation and Smart Cities.
“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Vukotich as founding director for our center,” UW-Parkside Provost Rob Ducoffe said in a news release about the announcement. “The search yielded a number of highly qualified finalist candidates, from which George emerged as the unanimous recommendation of the search committee.
“The search provided us with a rich opportunity to engage in discussions of how innovation and Smart Cities initiatives will build long-term prosperity and equity in our region. We are energized to broaden and deepen these partnerships through the research and teaching activities of this new center.”
Vukotich and his team will be building the strategic plan for the center, which includes the cities of Kenosha and Racine as partners in the initial phase of the center’s efforts.
Vukotich, from River Forest, Ill., most recently served as the founder of FinTank, a Chicago-based global tech hub focused on helping startup companies accelerate their growth, as well as assisting larger enterprises with innovation in areas that include artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, blockchain, data analytics and other areas that bring people and technology together to improve lives and their communities.
Impressive résumé
Vukotich has also served as senior vice president for programming at Chicago-based 1871, ranked as the No. 1 tech hub in the world; vice president for military affairs and special projects at Concordia University and dean of Concordia’s College of Business; and department chair of the training and development graduate program at Roosevelt University. He also attended Harvard University’s Human Resources Executive Program and has a PhD in training and organizational development from Loyola University, an MBA in finance from DePaul University and a bachelor’s in business management from Northeastern Illinois University.
Vukotich has also been chair and vice-chair of the Board of Trustees at Northeastern Illinois and chairman of the Board of Directors at the River Forest Community Center.
He spent 28 years in the Air Force, Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard, where he served as an accounting and finance officer, inspector general and health services administrator.
Vukotich has authored five books related to change, organizational culture and mentoring startups.
Individuals and organizations wanting to be involved in innovation and making a difference in helping cities become smarter by leveraging technology can contact Vukotich directly at vukotich@uwp.edu.