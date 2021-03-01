Vukotich named director of UW-Parkside Center for Research in Innovation and Smart Cities

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has announced the hiring of Dr. George Vukotich as founding director of the Center for Research in Innovation and Smart Cities.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Vukotich as founding director for our center,” UW-Parkside Provost Rob Ducoffe said in a news release about the announcement. “The search yielded a number of highly qualified finalist candidates, from which George emerged as the unanimous recommendation of the search committee.

“The search provided us with a rich opportunity to engage in discussions of how innovation and Smart Cities initiatives will build long-term prosperity and equity in our region. We are energized to broaden and deepen these partnerships through the research and teaching activities of this new center.”

Vukotich and his team will be building the strategic plan for the center, which includes the cities of Kenosha and Racine as partners in the initial phase of the center’s efforts.

