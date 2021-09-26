Walk to End Alzheimer's in Kenosha and Racine counties held at UW-Parkside, final tally may exceed $100,000

SOMERS — Walkers and teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Kenosha and Racine counties at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center on Saturday.

The event was held in person this year after it was held virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Final fundraising totals are not yet available, but officials expect the count will reach more than $100,000 once a final count is completed. The money raised goes to fund research and local services in Kenosha and Racine counties including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said David Grams, executive director of Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “We’re grateful for how the local community rallied together to bring awareness and funds to support our mission. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”

