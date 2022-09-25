Walk to End Alzheimer's in Kenosha and Racine Counties raises some $110,000 for Alzheimer's research

SOMERS — More than 600 area residents participated Saturday’s 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Kenosha & Racine Counties at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center.

Organizers project the event raised nearly $110,000 to fund research and local services in Kenosha & Racine Counties, including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900).

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said David Grams, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “We’re grateful for how the local community rallied together to raise awareness and funds to support our mission. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”

The walk was co-chaired by Suzanne Maki, director of sales and marketing at Ridgewood Care Center and Grande Prairie Care and Rehab Center; and Craig Simpkins, global director, finance and procurement, early career development at Johnson Controls.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. In Wisconsin, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 198,000 serving as caregivers.

In Kenosha and Racine counties, close to 6,500 individuals age 65 and older are living with dementia.

Donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/kenrac. Mail-in donations should be directed to the organization’s regional mail-processing hub: Alzheimer’s Association, Attn: WTEA Kenosha & Racine Counties, WI, 7900 W. 78th Street, Suite 100, Minneapolis, Minn. 55439

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

For more information, visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.