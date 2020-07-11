Walkin' in My Shoes celebrates anniversary

Finding housing can be a challenge, not only monetarily, but because some may have had some financial struggles in the past on their record that raise a red flag for potential landlords, Wynn said.

Getting past that hurdle doesn’t happen overnight, either.

“When I get to talking to people, I find out they’re working, they get social security, and all they need is someone to help them find housing,” Wynn said. “They might have evictions on their record, which makes it difficult.”

At the end of the day, however, the even bigger hurdle comes down to the individual person.

If they don’t want to get out of the situation, they will be stuck right where they are, Wynn said.

“You can help someone start over, get them an apartment, but they have to want to continue to pay their rent, just like we do every day, and be a contributing member of society,” she said. “We struggle every day to provide what we give to them today.

“... They themselves must want to help themselves. That’s the only way you’re ever going to get someone to transition from the street to permanent housing. I come out here and tell them the truth, ‘Either you want it or you don’t.’”