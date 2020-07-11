Walkin' in My Shoes celebrates anniversary

It wasn’t that long ago that Kenosha resident Scott Van Beusekom knew full well the struggles of being homeless.
That’s a situation that can happen to anyone without warning.
Luckily for Van Beusekom, he had family to lean on who helped him turn things around — and now he’s trying to return the favor.
Sitting on the lawn across from the Agape Love Church on Saturday afternoon, Van Beusekom shared his tale while he enjoyed a quick lunch as part of the 15th anniversary of the Walkin’ in My Shoes event.
Several volunteers, spearheaded by founder and CEO Jo Wynn, spent a couple hours distributing face masks, safety kits and a free lunch to any area homeless who stopped by in an effort to give them not only some help, but also some hope.
“I used to be homeless, and now that I see the homeless, I know what they’re going through,” Van Beusekom said. “You can easily lose your house, your car, your job, all at once with one mishap of some sort, whether it’s your fault or not.
“When we see homeless people, we give them sandwiches or food, and then we go to the park every day at noon (at Simmons Island) and grill out every day. There always seems to be a few who drift there because they’re trying to get out of the sun. It’s a nice spot for shade.”
Van Beusekom, who relocated from Milwaukee after he became homeless to live with family about three years ago until he could get back on his feet, said events such as Saturdays are vital to help the homeless population.
“This is what the community needs, and people are doing this now after the coronavirus,” he said. “It’s actually been a good thing as far as what I see, people treating each other with respect. People are actually caring.”
That glimmer of hope, along with the family support, is what helped Van Beusekom, who said he’s now employed, has his own apartment and a vehicle.
“I rode my bike for two years, and eventually saved enough for a car,” he said.
Finding resources
Wynn, who herself was at one time homeless before she started the Walkin’ in My Shoes organization, said it’s her goal to not only offer immediate help to those in need, but to also provide the ways and means for homeless people to escape that situation.
And that’s the key, figuring out and executing a plan of attack that works for the long term, she said.
“I come out (here) still looking for the homeless, because that is a way for us to sit down with them, have a conversation, listen and find out why they’re still out here,” Wynn said. “What can we do to help them get to where they need to be?”
Finding housing can be a challenge, not only monetarily, but because some may have had some financial struggles in the past on their record that raise a red flag for potential landlords, Wynn said.
Getting past that hurdle doesn’t happen overnight, either.
“When I get to talking to people, I find out they’re working, they get social security, and all they need is someone to help them find housing,” Wynn said. “They might have evictions on their record, which makes it difficult.”
At the end of the day, however, the even bigger hurdle comes down to the individual person.
If they don’t want to get out of the situation, they will be stuck right where they are, Wynn said.
“You can help someone start over, get them an apartment, but they have to want to continue to pay their rent, just like we do every day, and be a contributing member of society,” she said. “We struggle every day to provide what we give to them today.
“... They themselves must want to help themselves. That’s the only way you’re ever going to get someone to transition from the street to permanent housing. I come out here and tell them the truth, ‘Either you want it or you don’t.’”
To date, Wynn said her organization, which is headquartered at 2011 50th St., has served more than 7,000 people in Kenosha. Walkin’ in My Shoes has expanded its services to 10 additional programs.
Wynn continues to have her sights on expanding its current location as well, and in the spring, she began a GoFundMe campaign hoping to help that cause.
“The building that we’re in, we’ve outgrown that by years,” she said. “We want to expand to be able to have some training, one-on-one with people. ... Once we go out there and show them the way, the rest is up to them.”
Drawing on her own life experiences goes a long way with the people she helps, Wynn said.
“When it comes crashing down and you lose it all, how do you start back over?” she said. “When I talk to them, I don’t want excuses. I want to see action behind that. ... Take personal responsibility. I teach my grandson that every day. You want my help, and I’m here, 100 percent.”
An opening message
Agape Pastor Monroe Mitchell III, who delivered a prayer to start the event, said it’s important for events like Saturdays to take place, as there’s a continuous need in the city to offer help.
“We need each other,” he said. “We need to help one another and reach out to one another with all the resources we possibly can. ... I always say, ‘None of us can do everything, but all of us can do something.’”
