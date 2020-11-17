Walkin' In My Shoes continues raising funds for new building

Walkin’ In My Shoes will hold a fundraiser Saturday as part its efforts to relocate future operations to a new building in the city.
The fundraiser will take place from 9 a.m.-1p.m. at the WisConian Delectables booth at the Kenosha Public Market, 620 59th St. The latest fundraising event coincides with November's “Homeless Youth Awareness” month. A donation box will be available.
"The fundraiser Saturday is to put our need for the building expansion back out in the public; and by doing so at the market, where there with be hundreds more people stopping by," said Jo Wynn, founder of Walkin In My Shoes, which helps the area's homeless.
Walkin' In My Shoes, celebrated its 15th anniversary in Kenosha this year launching a fundraiser for the new building in the spring. The non-profit organization is currently located at 2011 50th St. and it plans to relocate. Earlier this spring, it began its campaign to raise $75,000 for a deposit on the new building and so far it has raised several thousand, including $1,000 from a Twin Lake donor during the a celebration in July, Wynn said.
The organization was established in 2005 by Wynn who started out by filling backpacks with survival gear and necessities to help homeless individuals living out in the streets of Kenosha. It has since expanded to help youth, veterans, seniors, families and men and women safely transition to permanent housing.
Wynn said until the money for the deposit is raised, the exact location would not be disclosed. She said it would be in the same area as the current building, however.
"We have to find new means of trying to get into a bigger building we simply have outgrown with the 10 programs, which is going to be wonderful for the community -- especially our youth and young adults striving to be somebody," Wynn said.
