Wallner committed to keep pushing for change

“I feel like we always had the ingredients in Kenosha for something like this to happen,” Wallner said. “We’ve heard of all the racial tensions and the separation between the African-American community, the minority community and the poverty-stricken community with the police department.

“I thought the police department would learn from other police department’s and other officer’s mistakes, but they didn’t, so here we are and are trying to deal with that. We’re letting them know we’re not going to tolerate this. We tried to be heard before this happened, and they didn’t want to really listen.”

Healing must begin

So what now? How does Kenosha begin to heal from this past week?

It goes back to that line of communication and real change, Wallner said.

“At the end of the day, African-Americans and minorities are fighting for their rights,” he said. “We don’t have ‘normal.’ That’s not normal. If the city decides to rebuild, reopen their roads and lift the curfew, but still ignore the fact that we’re fighting for our equality, we’re not back to normal. That’s not OK.