Wallner committed to keep pushing for change

Not even a broken ankle he suffered at work could keep Isaac Wallner from pressing forward.
The message just is too important.
For the second time this summer, Wallner and his group, the Human First Project, organized a rally Friday night seeking not only peace but change in light of events this past week in Kenosha.
Wallner, who spoke prior to the candlelight vigil and prayer service in support of Jacob Blake in Civic Center Park, said the days after Blake was shot Sunday by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, have been difficult personally.
“I’ve been emotionally drained,” he said. “It’s weighing heavily. The ultimate burden is on Jacob and his family and the two who lost their lives (in the shooting) and their family. They have the ultimate burden. We’re just out here fighting for our equality and trying to raise awareness.”
The event Friday, which included a number of speakers as well, was an attempt to start bringing the community together, Wallner said.
“It’s a unity event,” he said. “There’s been a lot of chaos, a lot of things in the city. It’s time that we all come together to meet in peace. It’s an opportunity for all of us to unify.”
Wallner first jumped into the local activism scene following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis Police Officer in late May.
And when he hosted that rally, he was optimistic the lines of communication with city officials could be open toward positive change.
But that doesn’t seem to the case now, he said.
“They’re shut,” Wallner said. “I don’t want to condemn anybody, but the statements that have been made on TV by the powers that be within the police department and sheriff’s department, I don’t know (what will happen).
“I’m open. I’m not going to shut them myself. But I just feel like those statements are not OK and have to be addressed. I don’t mean to be harsh on people, but it’s not OK.”
Wallner added he’s not only been disappointed with comments that have been made but what he sees as unfair treatment toward protesters throughout the week.
“The actions that happened up here the past few days, by the way police handled things, were not OK, either,” he said. “That line of communication has to stay open because it has to be addressed.”
When the Floyd incident happened, it was met with similar outcries throughout the nation and even the world — but now that it’s occurred right here in Kenosha, that has elevated things to the next level, Wallner said.
And it shouldn’t come as a complete surprise, either.
“I feel like we always had the ingredients in Kenosha for something like this to happen,” Wallner said. “We’ve heard of all the racial tensions and the separation between the African-American community, the minority community and the poverty-stricken community with the police department.
“I thought the police department would learn from other police department’s and other officer’s mistakes, but they didn’t, so here we are and are trying to deal with that. We’re letting them know we’re not going to tolerate this. We tried to be heard before this happened, and they didn’t want to really listen.”
Healing must begin
So what now? How does Kenosha begin to heal from this past week?
It goes back to that line of communication and real change, Wallner said.
“At the end of the day, African-Americans and minorities are fighting for their rights,” he said. “We don’t have ‘normal.’ That’s not normal. If the city decides to rebuild, reopen their roads and lift the curfew, but still ignore the fact that we’re fighting for our equality, we’re not back to normal. That’s not OK.
“We have to bond together and realize that people in this community are hurting, are oppressed, being treated with racism and are facing that in day-to-day life. We need to be uplifted and advocated for. They have to join with us instead of fighting us. If that had done that before, this wouldn’t happen.”
And even when this specific issue begins to quiet down — whenever that happens — Wallner plans to continue his fight.
Through his Human First Project, Wallner said he hopes to branch out to a more national level and to effect change elsewhere.
This isn’t just an activity for the moment. This is a passion that Wallner plans to follow as long as it takes.
“My goal is to bring busloads of people from here in Wisconsin to (Washington) D.C. and really make our point be heard,” he said. “Ignoring the problem isn’t going to make it go away.
“Having a (president) in office who empowers people to act the way they do against African-American, minority community doesn’t help. That fuels the fire. We need somebody out there who is going to advocate for us and realize that we’re all human, we all matter, and it’s time we start to act equally in the eyes of the government.”
Wallner said he’s going nowhere.
“It’s important,” he said. “I don’t get to take the color of my skin off, put it away and be able to walk down the streets and not be black. I don’t have that luxury. It’s an every day thing for me. And not only just me, but other people who are downtrodden. ... We’re all affected by the same governing party.”
