Walworth County jury convicts Kenosha man in fuel theft

A 12-person Walworth County jury on Thursday convicted a Kenosha man for stealing more than $35,000 of diesel fuel from his Lake Geneva employer in 2020.

Court records show that Frank J. Perrone, 39, was found guilty after a two-day trial of a felony charge of theft. Perrone, who is free from custody will be sentenced Feb. 25 by Walworth County Circuit Court Judge Phillip A. Koss.

Perrone faces a possible 10-year prison sentence and a $25,000 fine.

The criminal complaint states that Perrone was suspected of stealing 14,000 gallons of diesel fuel during a period of several months from an unidentified Lake Geneva fuel distributor where he worked.

Eyewitness accounts and photographs showed Perrone reselling the fuel to other truck drivers in Illinois, the complaint states. The company's owner told police he followed the defendant to a spot in Spring Grove, Ill., and watched "while the defendant fueled up several trucks."

Perrone blamed a "faulty fuel management system" on his truck for what he termed a "misunderstanding" about the diesel fuel, the complaint states. The owner became suspicious when Perrone started showing at work on his days off and records for some of his deliveries were missing.

The owner used GPS technology and satellite images to track Perrone's movements to Spring Grove and Fox Lake, Ill., the complaint states. One satellite image showed "a long line of trucks" doing business with him.

A total loss of 14,775 gallons of diesel fuel, with a value of $36,279, was reported, according to the complaint.

