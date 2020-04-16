Walworth County reports new outbreak of coronavirus at undisclosed facility

Walworth County health officials today announced an outbreak of coronavirus cases at an unidentified facility, driving up the number of confirmed cases locally to 72.
That is nearly a 50% increase in one day — up from 49 confirmed cases reported as of Wednesday.
Officials at the county health and human services department would not name the facility or disclose its location.
"Our number of lab-confirmed cases has risen significantly since yesterday," department deputy director Carlo Nevicosi said. "The large increase in cases is associated with an outbreak at a facility. All impacted individuals have been contacted by public health and are currently being isolated."
