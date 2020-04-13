Walworth County reports three coronavirus deaths

Walworth County has reported its first three deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of local cases of the virus surges to 45.
County health officials described the first deceased patient as a person in his or her 80s, and also said all three fatalities involved older adults with underlying medical conditions.
“We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of those we recently lost," said Erica Bergstrom, the county's public health officer. "We must continue to work together to protect our most vulnerable neighbors.”
The first death was announced April 12 and two more were announced April 13.
Elizabeth Aldred, the county's health and human services director, announced the first death on Easter Sunday with “great sadness."
“This is a sad day for Walworth County," Aldred said. "Our entire community feels the weight of this loss.”
No other information was released about the identity or location of the three deceased patients.
