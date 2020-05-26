Walworth school's technology rescues ears from face mask fatigue

Klamm said community demand for the comfort bands presented a perfect opportunity for the school to put a $750 donation from the Lakeland Community Church in January to good use.

After some research, the school found an additional 3-D printer that could almost double production of the new face mask comfort accessories.

“It just seemed to fit,” Klamm said. “When this came up, it almost seemed like this was supposed to happen this way.”

With the original and new printer operating at the same time, Wilson said he is now able to produce 25 bands in a single day.

In addition to the 110 already distributed, about 80 additional bands have been stockpiled for distribution to other interested groups or to students if masks need to be worn in schools this fall.

Klamm said he hopes to distribute the bands to those in need, and he encourages groups to reach out to the school with requests.

“The idea is that, if there is anyone out there that this might help, it’s the least we can do,” he said.