Wanggaard, Kerkman to Evers: 'The rioting must end'

Sen. Van Wanggard and Rep. Samantha Kirkman sent the following letter to Gov. Tony Evers:

"On behalf of the citizens of Kenosha and Kenosha County, we respectfully request your immediate action to bring additional resources to stop the rioting and lawless destruction that persists in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake.

"The city is burning. Residents are heartbroken, terrified for their lives and livelihoods and city. They are literally begging and crying for help.

"Cornerstones of Kenosha, like the Danish Brotherhood, and small businesses have been destroyed, leaving hundreds of people unemployed. Rioters have tried to destroy irreplaceable historic buildings like the Simmons Library and Courthouse. The scars of this week cannot heal until the violence stops. The rioting must end.

"Please bring to bear all available and necessary state and federal law enforcement support to stop the physical and psychological damage that is being inflicted upon our community.

