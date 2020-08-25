 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wanggaard, Kerkman to Evers: 'The rioting must end'
View Comments
topical alert

Wanggaard, Kerkman to Evers: 'The rioting must end'

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
20200824_235618.jpg

Smoke billows over the viaduct at 60th Street and 13th Avenue as a medical unit enters the scene of a fire at the Community Corrections Division, 1212 60th St., late Monday night.

 Terry Flores

Sen. Van Wanggard and Rep. Samantha Kirkman sent the following letter to Gov. Tony Evers:

"On behalf of the citizens of Kenosha and Kenosha County, we respectfully request your immediate action to bring additional resources to stop the rioting and lawless destruction that persists in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake. 

"The city is burning. Residents are heartbroken, terrified for their lives and livelihoods and city. They are literally begging and crying for help.

"Cornerstones of Kenosha, like the Danish Brotherhood, and small businesses have been destroyed, leaving hundreds of people unemployed. Rioters have tried to destroy irreplaceable historic buildings like the Simmons Library and Courthouse. The scars of this week cannot heal until the violence stops. The rioting must end.

"Please bring to bear all available and necessary state and federal law enforcement support to stop the physical and psychological damage that is being inflicted upon our community.

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics