Warm and fuzzy moments: Local effort aimed at delivering, supplying pet food to residents in need

While the concept of providing pet food to people in need is not unheard of, Young said a delivery service typically is not available.

“There are actually quite a few pantries out there that provide pet food,” Young said. “But no one else in the area delivers. Most of the people who need the help don’t have the transportation.”

Thus far, volunteers have been making routine pet food stops to about 30 households in the Kenosha area — but Young said she and others within the group believe they can help even more people.

“We’re trying to get the word out in the area,” Young said. “There’s just got to be more people who can benefit.”

While the donated food is an important backbone of Meals4Paws’ mission, so, too, is the time and labor volunteers give to ensure the food is being delivered.

The volunteers have what Young describes as “packing parties,” which entails filling bags with the donated supplies of wet and dry dog food, treats, toys and any other supplies that might be on hand within the pantry.

Young said it has been heartwarming to help fill what she believes has historically been an untapped need within the community.