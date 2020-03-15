Warm and fuzzy moments: Local effort aimed at delivering, supplying pet food to residents in need

Debbie Young has a dilemma — a good one.
She and other volunteers associated with Kenosha Forgotten Friends have an abundance of pet food in the local organization’s storage facility.
“We have so many great donors in this area,” Young said, which include, but are not limited to, PetSmart Pleasant Prairie, Purina and Rescue Pack Chicago. “We’ve been very fortunate.”
In its near decade of existence, Kenosha Forgotten Friends has worked in securing homes for about 100 pets annually, some with complicated medical conditions. Many of the animals in the group’s care are the result of residents surrendering their four-footed friends.
While people surrender their pets for a variety of reasons, Young and others within the organization realized a trend: Some of the people giving up their four-footed friends were homebound, elderly people who lacked the physical ability or financial means to make routine stops to a store.
“All of a sudden, a light bulb went on,” Young said. “For some people, these pets are their companions.”
Kenosha Forgotten Friends has more recently been piloting a program, Meals4Paws, which is designed to keep pets with low-income or homebound seniors and ensure the furry, four-footed companions remain in their forever homes.
While the concept of providing pet food to people in need is not unheard of, Young said a delivery service typically is not available.
“There are actually quite a few pantries out there that provide pet food,” Young said. “But no one else in the area delivers. Most of the people who need the help don’t have the transportation.”
Thus far, volunteers have been making routine pet food stops to about 30 households in the Kenosha area — but Young said she and others within the group believe they can help even more people.
“We’re trying to get the word out in the area,” Young said. “There’s just got to be more people who can benefit.”
While the donated food is an important backbone of Meals4Paws’ mission, so, too, is the time and labor volunteers give to ensure the food is being delivered.
The volunteers have what Young describes as “packing parties,” which entails filling bags with the donated supplies of wet and dry dog food, treats, toys and any other supplies that might be on hand within the pantry.
Young said it has been heartwarming to help fill what she believes has historically been an untapped need within the community.
“There’s really nothing else out there like it,” she said. “It takes the burden off (the recipients). We’ve got the inventory and the supplies, so it only makes sense to do this.”
For more information on Meals4Paws, call Young directly at 262-994-1959. Kenosha Forgotten Friends does require interested recipients fill out an application, which is available on the organization’s website at kenoshaforgottenfriends.org/pet-food-application.html.