Warm weather, winds force city ice rink to close temporarily

The city ice rink at Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, 625 52nd St., is temporarily closed due to recent warm weather and high winds impacting the condition of the ice.

The Kenosha Parks Department is working to re-build the ice, and staff hopes to re-open the rink in the next few days.

However, the ice rink will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays on Dec. 24, Dec, 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The 32-foot by 60-foot ice rink is regularly open for skating free of charge from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. — weather permitting.

When the rink re-opens, skaters are advised to bring their own skates or check out free ice skates sponsored by the Mayor’s Youth Commission during posted rental hours. Ice skates are available on a first-come-first-served basis at the skate hut outside the ice rink during rental hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays, with the exception of holidays.

Child and adult sizes are available for check-out by dropping off a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license or a valid school-issued ID.

No hockey pucks or sticks are allowed on the ice rink. Food and beverages also are not allowed on the ice rink.

