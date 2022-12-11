 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warming chests set up in Kenosha to collect winter weather clothing

Warming chests have arrived in Downtown Kenosha with a creative new look thanks to members of the Teen Center at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.

Club members utilized art supplies donated by Dooley & Associates to repaint the chests that were looking weathered after three Wisconsin winters.

Dooley & Associates and Anna’s on the Lake are currently collecting donations to help keep the chests full that are conveniently accessible on each side of Downtown Kenosha, at Anna’s on the Lake at 5159 Sixth Ave., and Herzing University at 5800 Seventh Ave. on the south side.

The public is encouraged to donate new or gently used warm items of any size this winter.

Items needed include: hats, scarves, mittens/gloves, socks, and hand/foot warmers.

If you’d like to mail donations, send them to: Dooley & Associates, 600 52nd Street, Suite 200, Kenosha, WI 53140.

Additional chests remain at the ELCA Urban Outreach Center at 6218 26th Avenue and a warming tree is available at the Shalom Center at 4314 39th Avenue.

The project was started by the crew at Dooley & Associates three years ago in memory of a gentleman that froze on a bench in Downtown Kenosha. The hope was to create free access to warm items for any member of the community that needs them at any time.

