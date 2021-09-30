Warrant issued for Pleasant Prairie man in assault

A 30-year-old Pleasant Prairie man who faces a felony charge of second-degree sexual assault failed to appear in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Tuesday and had a $10,000 warrant issued for his arrest.

Court Commissioner Larry Keating issued the warrant Wednesday for Michael A. Martin, who faces a maximum fine of $100,000 and 40 years in prison if he’s convicted.

A future court date for Martin was not listed.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Pleasant Prairie Police Department officer on Sept. 4 met with a 27-year-old woman, who reported she had been sexually assaulted on or about Aug. 20 at a village residence.

The woman stated she came to Kenosha to visit friends, and during the night, she met the defendant. She stated her group went back to an apartment where Martin lived, and when he came home at about 2:45 a.m., he woke her up and asked if she wanted to go have a smoke with him.

Martin allegedly told the victim he was “really drunk and that he had done cocaine that night.” After the cigarette, the victim said she went back inside and went back to sleep, and between 3:30 and 4 a.m., she awoke to the defendant sexually assaulting her. She told police she did not consent to being assaulted.