Washington Park Velodrome kicks off its 95th year of premiere racing in Kenosha

The nation’s oldest operating velodrome rang in its 95th year of operation here in Kenosha County on Tuesday evening with food, drinks, family fun and, of course, premiere racing.

Robby Gauss, owner of Total Cyclery Bicycle Shop, 5039 6th Ave. in Kenosha and a velodrome board member, was ready to get things started.

“It’s been a long nine months since (we were in) operation. We’re looking forward to getting everyone’s feet wet and moving towards our first major event, which is about four weeks out,” he said.

Back on the track

Opening night was a culmination of seasoned racers excited to get back on the track and younger racers ready to kick off their riding journey. Spectators lined the famous velodrome hill, braving the chilly weather to cheer on the racers and support new riders as they kick off a fresh season.

Wade West of Kenosha was there to support his 11 year old son Will West, who has been racing at the velodrome since he was on a trike. “Will’s older brothers have been racing Tuesday nights for years. Now, we get to watch Will follow in their footstep,” Wade said.

While Tuesday nights are reserved for trained racers of all ages from around southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois, Monday nights are reserved for the littles and newbies — featuring stock bike races for all ages, no track bike necessary.

‘Just ride’

Kaz Milas, originally from Kenosha County, has been coaching racers for over 10 years. He was in attendance with his family to support the racers on opening day, many of whom he trained.

“My advice is to just ride. Ride, have fun, and learn to love the sport above all else,” he said.

Jim Zondlak of Kenosha County described the impact Milas has had on the Kenosha racing community.

“My son Jacob has grown up with Kaz. Kaz has trained Jacob since he was 7 years old and now he is all grown up and still racing. The impact Kaz and the racing community has had on his life is immeasurable,” Zondlak said.

For many of these racers, Kenosha’s velodrome is a staple spot in their riding journey. Many riders said the Kenosha Velodrome is where their love for riding began — many making the full transition from the Track 101 clinics, to Monday Night Stock Bike Racing, to Tuesday Night Premiere Racing.

“If you want to start riding now the best thing you can do is sign up for the Track 101 clinics,” said Alexander Riva, a Kenosha native who is in his 14th year of racing. “Just try it out. Everyone starts somewhere”.

The galley returns

Captain Mike’s Galley also made a return for opening night following a fruitful Summer in 2021 serving burgers, beer, and more to attendees. Gauss noted that Captain Mike’s Galley “has been a very successful post pandemic addition; we’re definitely not looking back.”

Public Craft Brewing is scheduled to make several appearances during the 2022 Tuesday night events, while Monday nights will feature Kenosha’s Specialty Nacho Queen.

“It’s a fun community and a great atmosphere,” said Reilly Fenters of Bristol, “ Ride or don’t ride, just come cheer us on. We’re a welcoming community and we’re ready to kick off this season strong.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0