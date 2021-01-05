WATCH: 'It was peaceful. That was all that matters' | Protesters take to streets after no charges are filed

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, there had been no reports of violence, damage or injuries.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a caravan of about 30 cars with horns honking and roughly 50 marchers worked its way through the residential areas near Library Park and Allendale. Marchers were yelling "Wake up Kenosha" as they made their way down the normally quiet area. If law enforcement had a presence in the area, they were not making it obvious, with police vehicles rarely being seen as the demonstrators passed through residential neighborhoods.

At about 8:45 p.m., a group of about 60 protesters had assembled outside the Kenosha County Administration Building at 10th Avenue and 56th Street, across the street from the Kenosha Dinosaur Museum.

"Does this look like a violent assembly to you? Because you all look pretty stupid right now," a woman taunted National Guard troops standing guard outside the nearby courthouse, which on Monday was surrounded by protective chain link fence.

Penelope Bailey, an Oshkosh resident who has been involved in the protests since Blake was shot on Aug. 23, said the police and Guard's presence, combined with businesses being boarded up already, portended the decision that the officer would not be charged.