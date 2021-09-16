 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW - UPDATE: Kenosha police investigating death of man after semitrailer apparently rolled over him
Kenosha police are now investigating the death of a 62-year-old man after a semitrailer apparently rolled over him near the 4700 block of 52nd Avenue.

Rescue and law enforcement authorities were called at 4:28 p.m. to the scene at  Cicchini Asphalt LLC, according to Lt. Patrick Patton of the Kenosha Police Department. According to the police department's Twitter feed, the incident was not the result of a traffic crash. Early law enforcement radio traffic reports initially indicated that the semitrailer had struck a pedestrian.

"I wouldn't consider him a pedestrian ... right now we're looking into it as a death investigation," he said. It was not immediately known whether the man had been employed with the company or a private contractor.

Patton said the incident did not occur on the public roadway but rather on the Cicchini property. Investigators, he said, have yet to find out whether the man had been working on the vehicle when it came in contact with him.

"We just know that this truck ended up on top of him and he was associated there," he said.

Authorities with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have been notified but have not yet arrived at the scene, he said.

While rescue crews initially responded to the incident, the man was not transported to the hospital and the Kenosha County medical examiner was summoned to the scene.

This story continues to develop. Check back for updates as available at www.kenoshanews.com

