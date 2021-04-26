WATCH NOW; 100 trees transplanted in Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park

“We recognize that trees and vegetation are among the features that make communities special places for residents and visitors,” said Michelle Stokes, vegetation management manager for ATC. “ATC’s Community Planting Program enables us to encourage and support communities to plant trees and vegetation that will beautify communities in a way that doesn’t compromise the safety and reliability of the electric transmission system.”

Park development

Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park is located at 8530 352nd Ave. (Highway KD) in the towns of Randall and Wheatland.

In 2001, Kenosha County purchased the initial 234 acres of the park, formerly used as a gravel mine. It expanded the park by 113 acres with Stewardship funding in 2012. The park features rolling topography, a 39-acre lake, wetlands, and remnant oak savannas.

The park, formerly referred as KD Park or the Sustainable Living and Education Park, was renamed in 2020 as a tribute for the service of those who are serving and those who have served. Future development of the park will incorporate therapeutic recreational programming, a military history path, reflection areas, and flags to honor all branches of military service.

Tree, shrub program