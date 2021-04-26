WATCH NOW; 100 trees transplanted in Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park

Some 100 oak trees have been recently transplanted at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park.
The trees — visible along walking trails and dispersed throughout the landscape — are part of an ongoing oak savanna restoration project.
Over the last 15 years, Kenosha County has received and planted free tree saplings from the Argosy Foundation as well as overstock from Kenosha County’s Tree and Shrub Planting Program. The trees have matured and are now ready to be transplanted as part the long-term ecological restoration initiative within the park.
The oak savanna project will focus on introducing native oak trees within approximately 43 acres of the eastern portion of the park.
ATC grant support
The costs of the transplanting will be partially funded through a grant from American Transmission Co.’s Community Planting Program.
“We’re excited to restore the oak savanna-dominated ecosystem that once dominated in that area,” said County Executive Jim Kreuser. “With this grant from ATC, we’ll be able to re-establish this critical piece of natural heritage and provide resources for migratory birds, pollinators and native wildlife, while improving the natural beauty within the park.”
The transplanting of the trees by Paul Swartz Nursery coincided with the celebration of Earth Day.
“We recognize that trees and vegetation are among the features that make communities special places for residents and visitors,” said Michelle Stokes, vegetation management manager for ATC. “ATC’s Community Planting Program enables us to encourage and support communities to plant trees and vegetation that will beautify communities in a way that doesn’t compromise the safety and reliability of the electric transmission system.”
Park development
Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park is located at 8530 352nd Ave. (Highway KD) in the towns of Randall and Wheatland.
In 2001, Kenosha County purchased the initial 234 acres of the park, formerly used as a gravel mine. It expanded the park by 113 acres with Stewardship funding in 2012. The park features rolling topography, a 39-acre lake, wetlands, and remnant oak savannas.
The park, formerly referred as KD Park or the Sustainable Living and Education Park, was renamed in 2020 as a tribute for the service of those who are serving and those who have served. Future development of the park will incorporate therapeutic recreational programming, a military history path, reflection areas, and flags to honor all branches of military service.
Tree, shrub program
The Kenosha County Tree and Shrub Program has been offered for over 30 years and has sold nearly 1 million trees to county residents. The purpose of the program is to encourage area residents to plant native trees and shrubs for the purpose of conservation and wildlife enhancement.
The program offers a variety of pines, hardwoods, and shrubs. Those interested in purchasing trees and shrubs can get on a waiting list to receive information in the fall. Tree pickup is typically in mid- to late-April the following spring. The number and species of trees and shrubs is dependent upon availability, weather conditions, tree performance and general demand trends.
For more information on the tree program, visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/713/County-Tree-Program.