WATCH NOW 100-year-old WWII veteran honored as Somers American Heroes Cafe marks five years

Through cake, songs and camaraderie, area veterans marked the five year anniversary of the Somers American Heroes Cafe this week, which included a special ceremony to mark a veteran’s 100th birthday.

“It’s a great place for camaraderie and to get out,” said U.S. Army veteran Stan Jewell, who runs the Somers American Heroes Cafe along with Jeff Tilidtetke, another Army veteran. “Some guys wouldn’t get out of their house without the Heroes Cafe.”

The location was established Jan. 4, 2018, after the Festival Foods location in Somers was built. Prior to that, veterans met at the Festival Foods on 80th Street, in a similar cafe established in 2012 by Sharon Janusz and Mary Domes when it was still a Super Valu grocery store. The 80th Street location is still open, and some vets visit the spot along with the one in Somers.

“It is a special thing to have two locations of the American Heroes Cafe in Kenosha County,” said County Executive Samantha Kerkman.

Ali Nelson, director of the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services, expressed similar sentiments.

“Having two locations in Kenosha is great,” Nelson said. “What other way is there to thank them than this?”

“The American Heroes Cafe is a place of healing,” Nelson said. “Sometimes veterans want to share how their experience affected them and feel comfortable talking with a comrade who has also seen the trauma of war.”

Guest of honor

At Wednesday’s ceremony was guest of honor and local World War II veteran Harold “Jim” Eils, who also celebrated a belated 100th birthday.

After singing “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “The Army Goes Rolling Along,” among other musical numbers, officials read a proclamation issued by Kenosha County to honor Eils for his service in the U.S. Army, and acknowledged him as part of the shrinking group of living World War II veterans.

While in the Army, Eils served in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and France in Battery B of the 62nd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Gun Battalion. For his service, he was awarded a Good Conduct Medal, an American Campaign Medal, a European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, a World War II Victory Medal and a Sharpshooter Medal.

The proclamation was signed by Kerkman, Sheriff David Zoerner and County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo.

“Jim gave me a snapshot of his service, and told me there were times he was on the front lines,” Kerkman said. “It’s remarkable. We owe a debt of gratitude.”

Images of 2022 Veterans Day in Kenosha County Kenosha County Veterans Day 2022 Kenosha County Veterans Day 2022 Kenosha County Veterans Day 2022 Kenosha County Veterans Day 2022 Kenosha County Veterans Day 2022 Kenosha County Veterans Day 2022 Kenosha County Veterans Day 2022 Kenosha County honors those who served on Veterans Day WATCH NOW: Kenosha County honors those who served on Veterans Days Veterans Day 2022 3 Veterans Day 2022 1 Veterans Day 2022 2 Kenosha County Veterans Day 2022 Brookside Veterans Day 2022 Brookside Veterans Day 2022 Brookside Veterans Day 2022 Brookside Veterans Day 2022 Brookside Veterans Day 2022 Veterans Day 2022 in Kenosha Veterans Day