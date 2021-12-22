WATCH NOW: 15th annual homeless memorial service remembers those who passed in 2021

Tuesday afternoon was a blustery 37 degrees in Downtown Kenosha.

For 15 community members gathered on the steps of the Kenosha County Soldiers Monument in Library Park, it was a stark reminder that not everyone who ventured outside that day had a warm home to return to.

They were there at the 15th annual Homeless Persons' Memorial Day to remember persons who had died homeless in Kenosha in the past year. The event was hosted by Jo Wynn, founder of Walkin’ in My Shoes, a Kenosha-based organization devoted to helping people facing homelessness.

Addressing the warmly bundled group, Wynn said, “Today is the first day of winter and the longest night of the year and we join in solidarity with those who are homeless as we anticipate a long winter.”

The annual event was sponsored by Walkin’ in My Shoes In collaboration with the National Coalition for the Homeless, the National Health Care for the Homeless Council 31st National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day and the National Alliance To End Homelessness In America.

In an opening prayer, Al Dorey, an elder at Journey Church, 10700 75th St., said, “These are very trying times and the Bible tells us of faith, hope and love. Don’t let your love of God diminish.”

Among those present was state Sen. Bob Wirch. “I’m a long-timer who helped start the Shalom Center. The effort to help the homeless in our community continues.”

Wirch noted that state funds designated to assist the homeless do not always get to their destination.

“This puts more of a burden on local government. Each one of us needs to dig deep to help give back to those in need,” Wirch said.

Lewis Duncan, an outreach worker from Kenosha Human Development Services, 3536 52nd St., was on hand to help anyone present with an immediate need of housing resources.

The brief ceremony included the naming of six persons who had died homeless in Kenosha in the past year: Erin Lyn Brady "Ducky;" Billy Jo Cummings; Lynn Annette Doerfler; Clifford Armond Ferguson, "Chewy;" Czeslaw Joseph Lenkiewicz, "Chez;" and Pledge M. Williams.

As the names were called out, ceremony participants placed a battery-operated candle in a holder labeled with that person's name.

A first-hand perspective

Helping coordinate the names and Tuesday's event was Tracy Krisor, who operated Kenosha's First Step Services before it was closed due to neighborhood pressures in 2017.

Reflecting on her continued work on behalf of the homeless, Krisor said, “They can take away a building but they can’t stop me and all of us from trying to bridge the gap (of homelessness).”

Krisor works closely with Wynn to keep track of and assist the homeless throughout the year.

“First Step was the first place that I went for a meal when I was homeless, and I have befriended her ever since,” Wynn recalled in an interview after the ceremony. “Tracy helps me to do outreach because my allergies prevent me from being out a lot.”

Following the brief memorial ceremony participants were invited for a community meal at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 5410 Sheridan Road, donated by Victoria’s Catering in Uptown.

“I’m going out to the streets now to find others who might want a meal,” Krisor said.

Wynn said that helping the homeless is about creating partnership and building relationships.

“If we had more partnerships we could be even more effective in the community,” Wynn said.

