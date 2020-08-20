WATCH NOW: 2 dead, teen injured in pair of homicides

Two people were shot to death in separate incidents in Kenosha late Wednesday, with a 13-year-old boy also shot and injured in the second incident.
In the first incident, a 40-year-old man was killed at the intersection of 51st Street and 25th Avenue at about 8:45 p.m.
While Kenosha Police were investigating that shooting, there was a second call of gunfire at 10:28 p.m. on the 1100 block of 61st Street. There, police found a 24-year-old man shot to death and a 13-year-old injured.
A witness in the neighborhood said the teenager was shot in the leg. Police said the boy is hospitalized and that his injuries are not life threatening.
Police are continuing to investigate the homicides, which investigators do not believe are related. No one is in custody for either incident, Lt. Joe Nosalik said.
Police were not releasing the names of either victim.
The shootings were the second and third homicides in Kenosha County in the last five days. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 70-year-old Somers man who was found dead Saturday in his home on Sheridan Road.
Heard gunfire in the alley
Sharice Coleman said she was at home with her husband and five children at their house on the 1100 block of 61st Street Wednesday when she heard gunfire in the alley adjacent to her house.
She said she heard about 10 shots. “I had to get my two younger kids and get them on the floor,” she said.
When the gunfire ended she went outside. She said it appeared that it began in the alley and that whoever was shooting followed their targets out of the alley and continued to shoot from in front of a house just west of the alley.
She said the 24-year-old man was lying in a front yard on the north side of the street. He died at the scene.
“When I got over there I found out it was a childhood friend of mine,” she said of the man who died. “He was shot in the head and the chest,” she said, saying the mask he was wearing to prevent COVID-19 transmission was still on his face.
Coleman said the injured teenager was found in a backyard.
Large crowd at shooting scene
The scene at the 61st Street shooting was chaotic, with a large, emotional crowd surrounding police as they attempted to preserve evidence at the crime scene.
Investigators remained at the scene into the early morning hours as large crowds congregated at the intersection and throughout the neighborhood, some of them young people who could be heard sobbing loudly.
Officers stood alongside the yellow scene tape used for controlling large crowds. Investigators stood in front of the lifeless body of the man shielding it from onlookers.
On Thursday morning 61st Avenue was quiet, with little sign of the violence that occurred there hours before. Police tape had been removed, and there was no police presence in the area.
Coleman, who said she has lived on the street for a little over a month, said gunfire has become common on the street.
“There’s shots fired on this block every few days,” she said.
She said her three older children automatically stop what they are doing and lay on the floor when they hear shots, hoping to avoid being struck by errant shots coming through walls or windows.
Site investigation
Police were still on the scene of the homicide at 51st Street and 25th Avenue Thursday morning. The department was releasing little information on that homicide, which left a 40-year-old Kenosha man dead.
At the scene, yellow police tape surrounded the backyard of a two-unit building on the southwest corner of the intersection, along with the yard between the building and the neighboring two-unit to the south. Nosalik said he could not comment on whether the man had been shot inside or outside the building.
On Wednesday night after the shooting, police searched that area with a police dog. Thursday morning, neighbors said they did not want to comment on that homicide.
A man who lives in the building next door said he had been at work when the shooting occurred. “I just moved in here on Friday,” he said, shaking his head.
Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
