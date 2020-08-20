WATCH NOW: 2 dead, teen injured in pair of homicides

She said she heard about 10 shots. “I had to get my two younger kids and get them on the floor,” she said.

When the gunfire ended she went outside. She said it appeared that it began in the alley and that whoever was shooting followed their targets out of the alley and continued to shoot from in front of a house just west of the alley.

She said the 24-year-old man was lying in a front yard on the north side of the street. He died at the scene.

“When I got over there I found out it was a childhood friend of mine,” she said of the man who died. “He was shot in the head and the chest,” she said, saying the mask he was wearing to prevent COVID-19 transmission was still on his face.

Coleman said the injured teenager was found in a backyard.

Large crowd at shooting scene

The scene at the 61st Street shooting was chaotic, with a large, emotional crowd surrounding police as they attempted to preserve evidence at the crime scene.

Investigators remained at the scene into the early morning hours as large crowds congregated at the intersection and throughout the neighborhood, some of them young people who could be heard sobbing loudly.